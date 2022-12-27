BLAND, Va. — High-speed internet service is on the way to many residents and businesses in Bland County.
The State Corporation Commission has approved a proposal by Appalachian Power to attach fiber optic cable to its transmission poles.
“The commission’s decision is great news for everyone involved in this project,” Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer, said in the recent announcement. “With SCC approval we can proceed with the next phase of work to make broadband access available to homes and businesses in Montgomery and Bland counties.”
Gigabeam, based in Bluefield, has partnered with AEP on the project to provide high-speed service to underserved communities.
“Our partnership with Appalachian Power, Montgomery and Bland counties allows us to continue efforts to bridge the digital divide in our region,” Michael Clemons, GigaBeam Networks chief executive officer, said in the announcement. “Residents and businesses interested in high-speed internet are now able to sign up on our website.”
Bland and Montgomery county residents can expect high-speed internet access in 2023 and 2024 and, once complete, the project will make broadband access available to approximately 12,100 homes and businesses in those counties.
But providing that service is a process and a series of steps must be taken before construction, and the approval by the SCC was a big step.
“This announcement is exciting news for our county,” said Adam Kidd, a member of the Bland County Board of Supervisors and Bland County Wireless Authority. “We are another step closer to broadband availability in parts of Bland County.”
“In a rural locality, projects of this magnitude require significant partnerships and traverse many steps before completion,” Bland County Administrator Eric Workman sad in the announcement. “From start to finish, major infrastructural development is a lengthy process; however, the end result will have a significant and positive impact on rural areas with little to no connectivity.”
The New River Valley Regional Commission received a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant from DHCD to assist with the project.
“The project partners have long been committed to ensuring all homes and business are connected to high-speed internet and that is becoming a reality with the DHCD investment and recent SCC approval,” said Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to follow the construction projects on GigaBeam Networks’ website by selecting their respective county at gigabeam.net/projects/.
