BANDY, Va. — Godzilla, Tex, Liberty and their other huge brethren are heading for Tennessee this Sunday so they can be part of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival.
The Godzilla going to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge isn’t the one known for destroying Tokyo. She –this particular Godzilla is a she – is one of eight gargantuan pumpkins grown with a lot of care this year at Hidden Springs Farm in Tazewell County, Va. Godzilla weighed in at about 1,169 pounds Friday, making her the biggest of the lot going to Dollywood.
Priscilla Edwards watched while her sons Caden, 8, and Nolan, 5, showed a visitor three of the huge pumpkins they had grown with help from their family. Their Aunt Kris Dash, her son Colson Dash, and grandparents Melvin and Linda Day helped along with their father, Eric.
“This is our very first time on giant pumpkins, and it’s been a journey,” she said.
The idea to try growing giant pumpkins started around 2022 when the Edwards family visited Dollywood and noticed the giant pumpkins helping form the park’s Harvest Festival.
“The boys saw them and said ‘mom, let’s grow these and let’s put them in Dollywood,” Priscilla said. “And being the mom I am I said, ‘Okay, let’s grow them. Let’s try.’ Well, in the back of my mind I knew as a mom that we’re not going to get them in Dollywood. You don’t really have faith in that. They started growing big and with a lot of answered prayers, I guess, they’re going to Dollywood. It’s amazing to us. We’re just so excited.”
Word spread about the giant pumpkins growing along Horsepen Road and motorists started slowing down to see them and even stopping to get a closer look. The visits got to the point where the Edwards put up a sign asking children to avoid sitting on or climbing on top of of the pumpkins.
“We sent a simple message to Dollywood and told them we have giant pumpkins, and they reached out to us,” Priscilla said. “These are Atlantic Giants. Like, the genetics of each seed is different so some will be bright orange and some will be spotted like that one over there. And some might not get as big as the others, but we sure were blessed to get two that are over a thousand pounds. We’re actually weighing them today so we’ll know the true weight. They’re probably over that now. They’re probably hitting around 1,200 pounds.”
Hoses had been run out into the pumpkin field and each of the Atlantic Giants was being shaded with an umbrella. The giants require a lot of water. And the umbrellas helped keep their skins from hardening and dew from forming on top of the stems. Fans and sheets were used, too, to help prevent rot.
“The water bills have been crazy,” Priscilla added.
The rest of the pumpkins are “fairly small” at 400 pounds and under, she said.
Experienced growers of giant pumpkins warned the Edwards that raising Atlantic Giants is challenging, but the family has plenty of experience growing smaller species.
“When I started getting seeds, the giant community as I call it told me don’t get discouraged because it takes years to get to a thousand pounds, but I’m not an amateur grower. I’ve grown pumpkins for many years before this, so that might have contributed to how we got successful this year.”
Several of the giants were planted and more of them survived than expected.
“It’s pretty interesting how we got started. My family thought I was crazy. I never dreamed we would have eight. We planted eight because we were told they were easy to kill – they die easy – so we had backups. I was hoping for two or three,” she said. “And they all did good.”
“They have never not been in this garden with me,” Priscilla said about her sons. “I’m proud of them. They have never not missed a day. They have always been here working with me because they had a goal. I told them it’s your goal. You’ve got to keep them healthy. You’ve got to keep them dry and they really are hard workers. They really pushed through and now they’re getting their reward.”
Caden said he was excited to be heading for Dollywood with all the pumpkins they grew. The largest ones were growing in the patch near the house, and smaller ones were raised in another patch across the road.
“The hardest part was growing them,” Caden said. “You have to be fertilizing them and watch them and don’t let them bust open. And the first time, we had a crack on Scar and we fixed it. And Scar is across the road. The ones right here in this garden is named Tex, Godzilla and Liberty.”
Nolan was ready to help deliver the giant pumpkins to Dollywood. Helping tend the garden was one of his favorite parts of the process.
“Taking the weeds out,” he said, adding his favorite pumpkin was the biggest one, Godzilla. And Tex was his pumpkin.
The brothers were excited about going to Dollywood. They hope to enjoy some of the park rides and maybe meet Ms. Dolly Parton herself.
