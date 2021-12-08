CHARLESTON — Four senior citizen centers in the state will receive $100,000 in another “Babydog” vaccination initiative.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Tuesday the contest, called “Do It For Babydog: Senior Center edition,” also makes seniors who have been fully vaccinated and who choose to receive their booster shot eligible to receive a $50 prepaid Visa gift card.
Vaccine clinics will be offered at several upcoming COVID-19 Booster shot clinics at senior centers around the state.
During the initiative, the four senior centers across the state with the highest overall vaccination rates will also win a $100,000 grand prize and receive a visit from Justice and Babydog.
“I’m sure that this time of year that money could really come in handy,” Justice said. “We want more and more people across the finish line. We will be hosting clinics all across our state to help get as many people vaccinated and boosted as possible.”
More details of the new program will be announced soon, he added.
The Do It For Babydog Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes also continues with one more chance to win big.
Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 13, which is week 4 and last drawing.
Do it for Babydog: Round 3 is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated and to register.
Those who previously registered for Round 1 and/or Round 2 of the sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 3.
Prizes each week include:
• 25 Prizes of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund
• 100 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing Licenses
• 1 Grand Prize Educational Savings Fund for a student
• Grand Prize check and party for a school
The grand prizes in weeks 1 through 3 are:
• Student: One student per week will receive a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund
• School: One school per week will receive a $50,000 check and will host a party with Gov. Justice and Babydog. These events will include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a Doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines
Next week is week 4 and for the Dec. 13 drawing:
• Student: One student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund
• School: One school will receive a $100,000 check and will host a special holiday party with Santa (Gov. Justice) and his reindeer (Babydog) bringing presents for students. This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a Doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.
The Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education. During his Tuesday briefing, Justice also issued two proclamations declaring Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24, 2021) and New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31, 2021) as full-day state holidays for public employees.
During his Tuesday briefing, Justice also issued two proclamations, declaring Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) as full-day state holidays for public employees.
He also declared Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30 as half-day state holidays.
Previously, both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve were officially listed as half-day holidays.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
