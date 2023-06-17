TAZEWELL, Va. — A Georgia man has been sentenced in Tazewell County Circuit Court for two counts of forcibly sodomizing a child, the Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Friday.
Jason Aaron Bard, 42, of Sunny Side, Ga.,was sentenced on May 25 in the Tazewell County Circuit Court to 60 years in prison on two counts of forcibly sodomizing a child, according to J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Bard was found guilty by the Honorable Jack S. Hurley after a daylong bench trial where evidence was presented by the Commonwealth.
Kati Asbury, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, presented evidence to the court detailing BARD’s victimization of a 13-year-old child whom he befriended in Georgia years prior. Asbury presented testimony from multiple witnesses including law enforcement, the victim and the defendant’s ex-wife that supported the Commonwealth’s case against Bard.
The defendant testified on his own behalf and stated that the victim had fabricated the story. Ultimately, the court found the victim’s testimony to be credible and found the defendant guilty of two counts of forcible sodomy, Plaster said.
Asbury argued for life imprisonment based on the extensive trauma to the victim and the defendant’s lack of remorse for his actions. After hearing arguments and consideration of the evidence, the court imposed an active prison sentence of 60 years.
“I would like to thank the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, CARE Center of Southwest Virginia, and Tazewell County Department of Social Services for all their hard work and cooperation during the investigation and prosecution of this case,” Plaster stated. “I would also like to thank my Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kati Asbury for putting her heart and soul into this case, as she does all of her cases, in order to achieve justice for the victims of these horrible crimes.
“I would also like to thank Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip Foy as well as Tazewell County Victim/Witness for their assistance in this case,” Plaster added.
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case involving Bard. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Kati Asbury and Phillip Foy prosecuted this case.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.