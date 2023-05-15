ATLANTA — In light of recent mass shootings across the country — including two within a week in Georgia — state Democrats are urging Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session for lawmakers to address gun reform.
Through May 10, Gun Violence Archive has documented nearly 210 mass shootings in which four or more people have been injured or killed this year. More than 20 mass killings in which four or more victims have died have been documented.
A 24-year-old man was arrested May 3, after a shooting that wounded four people and killed one woman inside a Midtown Atlanta medical office.
Less than 24 hours later, a man in his mid-20s killed his mother, grandmother and manager at his job before taking his life in Moultrie May 4.
“We cannot should not live like this. The epidemic of gun violence affects us all,” said Ga. House Minority Leader James Beverly. “Too many people have gone to churches, spas, doctor’s offices, grocery stores, malls, parks, concerts, and never return home due to senseless gun violence. The growing threat that anyone could be next hangs over all Georgians and our constituents don’t want to live like this anymore.”
During press conference at the state Capitol May 10, Georgia Democrats called for a special legislative session to consider some of their proposed bills that did not get a vote this session. A crowd of more than 100 people joined them, frequently shouting “Now! Now! Now!” and urging Republicans to pass gun reform legislation.
Democrats’ priority bills include:
HB 44: Universal background checks for all gun purchases, including private gun sales and gun show sales
HB 135 and 161: Safe storage laws that require guns to be locked away or safely secured from access to minors
HB 584: Red flag laws that would allow family members or police to petition a court to prevent someone deemed to a threat from possessing and purchasing a firearm.
A red flag law could have possibly saved Janet Paulsen from gun violence. A domestic violence survivor, Paulsen was helped out of her wheelchair at the Democrat press conference to share her story.
Her husband of 15 years began experiencing mental health issues coupled with alcoholism, and she ultimately decided to get a divorce despite his threats of violence against her and their children.
“I went to get a temporary protective order. That order was granted, but he was also a firearms enthusiast. So I came with pictures of all the firearms and I gave them the locations where they all were. And I asked for them to be removed,” Paulsen recalled. “They got all of them, but they let him leave with a 9mm in his truck, and he shot me with it five days later.”
Paulsen said one day, she arrived at her new home where her ex-husband had apparently been waiting on the side of the home, and he ambushed her as she was getting out of the car in her garage. She was able to get away and as she was running she heard the gunshots.
“But I kept going, and then he shot me in the leg again and I fell over in the middle of my driveway,” she said. “I watched him come within two feet of me, and I watched him shoot me two more times. And I knew the last shot had hit my spinal cord because I felt a jolt of electricity going through my body. So he shot me six times.”
Paulsen suffered injuries to the knee, femur, abdomen, back, spine, side and lost a third of her right lung, she said.
“I am here advocating for those that didn’t make it because I’m the 1%. I didn’t know what that meant when my trauma surgeon told me I was the 1%,” she said. “He said, ‘Well, Janet, you were DOA when they got you here. I had to crack your chest, clamp your heart, shock your heart with electrodes.’ and then he massaged it in his hand and my heart started back. And he said, ‘Out of 100 times we do that procedure, it works once. So I’m here advocating for those 99 other people.”
Elena Parent, chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, said much of the 16 proposed bills related to gun reform introduced this session have been pending for more than a decade. None of them passed before the March 29 end of the legislative session, and a majority of them didn’t get a hearing in any of the Republican-led committees.
“Each of us must do what we can, because there is no one person, organization or policy that can fix this,” Parent said. “But in our legislative role, in my legislative role, I say the level of carnage in our society must be addressed by the people who have been elected to set policy for this great state of Georgia lawmakers — the governor and the lieutenant governor.”
Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee recently announced his support for red flag laws after a mass shooting at a Christian school in March killed six people, including three children. On May 8, Lee called a special session set for Aug. 21 to address public safety in the state.
“There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health.”
A bill to raise the age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21 made progress in Texas after advancing out of a House committee in an 8-5 vote. Also a Republican state, many residents have please with lawmakers for gun reform, especially after the May 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.