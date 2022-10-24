Billy W. Hobbs
CNHI News W.Va.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Imagine — 70 years of wedding bliss and love.
That sums up the marriage of Ted and Patsy Popp, who knew right away they had found something extraordinarily special in each other when they first met.
After all of these years of marriage, the couple still adores one another and have the greatest respect and admiration for each other.
During their marriage, they have became parents to three children, 10 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.
Patsy said her marriage to Ted has been a fairytale romance.
“God couldn’t have blessed me with a better man to call my husband than Ted,” said Patsy. “He’s kind and gentle and he has been a great husband and father to our children all of these years.”
Patsy said it was nice to see so many family members and friends that she and her husband had not seen in years.
“Some of them drove hundreds of miles to be with us on our special day and that means so much to both of us,” said Patsy.
She said her husband was having an absolute “blast” at their 70th wedding anniversary celebration.
“He loves this, he really does,” said Patsy.
When asked what the secret was to such a long and happy life together as husband and wife, Patsy was quick to respond.
“Because he’s says, ‘Yes dear,’ as often as he needs to,” said Patsy with a big smile.
She described her husband as terrific.
“I would not trade him for any other man in the world,” said Patsy. “He’s given me anything I’ve ever wanted it, anything I’ve wanted it. We’ve gone anywhere we have wanted to go, as long as he could afford it. He’s just been so good to me, always. He’s been the very best.”
Ted said he knew the moment that he met Patsy that she was the woman he wanted to marry someday.
“I knew she was a good woman from the time I met her,” said Ted. “She’s been with me all these years. I love her more today than I did when we first got married.”
Ted said Patsy had always made him feel special.
“She’s been a super girl,” said Ted.
He recalled how they met.
“True story: I was a senior in high school and in the advanced algebra class,” said Ted. “There were nine of us senior boys in the class. And there were six sophomore girls. They didn’t know where to put them, so they put them in the class with us boys. She was one of them. And we started dating. The rest is history.”
He said he and his wife had their ups and downs like most couples.
“But we’ve always found a way to apologize to each other and move on,” said Ted.
He said it’s important to work out those difficult times together.
Ted said it was great to still have good health to celebrate such a special day with each other.
“This is certainly a day I will never forget,” said Ted. “I will always remember this very special day for the rest of my life.”
Later on in the afternoon, Patsy walked up to Ted, grabbed her husband by the hand and quickly escorted him onto the dance floor.
The couple danced to live music and a rousing applause from the large crowd in attendance.
Lou Popp, one of the three children born to Ted and Patsy Popp, said it was a blessing to still have his parents alive and celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
“That in itself is a blessing,” said Lou.
Asked what one thing stood out about what his parents had taught him over the years.
“They always taught me to be straight up about things,” said Lou, who helped organize the celebration for his parents. “They always stressed the importance of trying to do everything right and if you’re going to do something to stick with it.”
Lindy Langley the Popps’ middle child, said her parents had taught her the importance of loving one another.
“They did that more than you can imagine,” said Lindy. “They’ve always shown us how much they love each other, and they always loved us no matter what was going on.”
Lindy said her parents enjoyed camping and they took their children on many camping trips, too.
“We took a camping vacation every summer,” said Lindy. “I remember going to Disney World and to Canada. I remember all the trips we took we took as a family.”
Lindy said her love of camping spilled off into her adult life.
“I still love the outdoors till this day,” said Lindy.
Lisa McAfee said it was so nice to still have her parents in life all of these years.
“We traveled with them all over the place through the years, and we’ve all just had so much joy with them all of our lives,” said McAfee.
Asked what her parents had taught her.
“They’ve always wanted the best for me and wanted me to know how much I was loved, and how important it was for me to share love with others in life,” said McAfee. “No matter what, we know they love us unconditionally.”
