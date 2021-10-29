BLACKSBURG, Va. – A slim chance of seeing the aura borealis exists Saturday and early Sunday morning if a geomagnetic storm heading toward Earth is sufficiently strong enough.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. sent out a notice Friday evening on Twitter that a geomagnetic storm had been detected. The weather service has a space weather division, said meteorologist Eric Taylor.
Whether anyone in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia will see the impact of this storm, the aurora borealis, will depend on the storm's strength and local weather conditions, Taylor said.
"It's a very slim chance because we're so far south," he stated. "And we'll have some cloud cover in place. That is a very low probability you would be able to see it just on the horizon depending on how strong that is. Right now it's forecasted to be strong, but things could change."
The best time to see an aurora borealis is late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, but it would be very low on the horizon,Taylor said.
Possible effects of the storm include voltage irregularities and false alarms on some protection devices, according to the National Weather Service. Satellites may experience surface charging or orientation problems.
