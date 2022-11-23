BLUEFIELD — Contributions Tuesday of $800 were received for the Community Christmas Tree, including a welcomed $500 donation from Summit Community Bank.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual Little Jimmie program provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
This year’s campaign goal is $45,000.
The $800 in donations received Tuesday brings this year’s total-to-date to $5,050.00. The campaign is now $39,950 short of its goal.
Once again this year the campaign is utilizing an online registration and voucher system that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month.
Parents can register their children online now at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
A Little Jimmie shopping event will be held in December.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page, bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
Nov 22 2022
Beginning Balance $4,250.00
Daily total
• Anonymous 100.00
• In memory of our mother, Helen Gilliam, from daughters, Brenda and Tammy $200.00
• Summit Bank $500
Daily tota $800.00
Ending balance $5,050.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.