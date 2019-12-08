BLUEFIELD — Generations donations are inching the 2019 Community Christmas Tree Fund closer to this year’s $40,000 goal with the party drawing closer each day.
Donations totaling to $450 were received on Saturday pushing the total further and further up. Despite many generous donations being given this year’s campaign is still short $21,064.82.
The Community Christmas Tree Fund, also known as Little Jimmie, has been providing children in need with a happy Christmas for 102 years. Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the program gives gifts to children who may not receive presents otherwise.
Within the classic red bags, which the children who were registered receive, include toys, cold weather gear, food, a book, and more. This year toothpaste, donated by TLC Dental Care, will be included in the bags.
This year’s party is set for December 19 at the Bluefield State College Student Center from 4:30 to 6 p.m. At the festive event, local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform festive hits.
Though the party was held at the Herb Simms Center for many years the center was leased to Bluefield College by the city. While Bluefield College was willing to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph the space needed was not available for the party.
All donations given to the program go toward providing a memorable Christmas to less fortunate boys and girls as the party is volunteer-run.
Those wishing to donate to the Community Christmas Tree Fund can do so by check to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV, 24701 or drop them to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance: $18,485.18
In memory of Ralph and Joyce Clarkson $50.00
Carl and Sharon Chapman $200.00
Edward and Diane Grych $50.00
Baha’is of Princeton $50.00
Larry and Charlotte Stallard $50.00
Patsy and Lawson Smith Jr. $25.00
William Hagerman $25.00
Daily Total: $450.00
Ending balance: $18,935.18
