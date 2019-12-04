BLUEFIELD — Generous donations that will help fulfill holiday wishes arrived Tuesday, but the Community Christmas Tree remains thousands of dollars away from the $40,000 needed to fill gift bags for children in need.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree, also known throughout the region as Little Jimmie, has for 102 years helped children by giving them red gift bags. The bags, containing presents such as toys, food, winter-weather gear, a book and more, bring joy to children who otherwise might not have anything under their trees or in their stockings on Christmas morning.
Volunteers organize the Community Christmas Tree Party and the gift bag distribution, so the dollars provided by generous donors are spent on filling the bags with Christmas wishes.
Parent and guardians who signed up their children for the Little Jimmie program this year were informed that the party has a new location. This year, the party, which will be held Dec. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., will be at the Bluefield State College Student Union. For years the party was held at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive, but a new venue was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the center to Bluefield College.
Bluefield College was eager to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the Community Christmas Tree Party and the gift bag distribution was no longer available. Bluefield State College learned about the need for a new location and offered the student union’s facilities.
Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform popular holiday songs during this year’s party.
Anyone who wants to donate to the Community Christmas Tree can send checks to Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV 24701 or drop donations off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance . . . $14,101.18
• In loving memory of our two sons, David Craig and Glenn Kevin, by Catherine and David Armbrister ... $100.00
• In loving memory of our son, David Matthew, on his 44th birthday by Lloyd and Denise Hall ... $44.00
• In loving memory of our son-in-law, John Mark Poe, by Lloyd and Denise Hall ... $10.00
• In loving memory of Daddy and Mommy, Kenneth and Ollie Woodall and sister Betsy Woodall Andress (support ALS research) by Denise Woodall Hall ... $10.00
• In loving memory of Daddy and Mommy, Kelly and Dorothy Hall, by Lloyd Hall ... $10.00
• In loving memory of Judy Blankenship Hagy “Special Sisters/Best Friends Forever” by Denise Hall ... $25.00
• Eddie and Billy Boyd ... $25.00
Daily total: . . . . . $209.00
Total to date: . . $14,310.18
