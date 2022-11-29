BLUEFIELD — Donations Monday of $2,775, including a generous $1,000 contribution from Thomas Weatherford, provided an encouraging boost to the Community Christmas Tree.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree provides toys to area children who otherwise would go without during the holiday season. The campaign, also known as the Little Jimmie program, is now in its 105th year of existence.
Contributions Monday of $2,775 brought this year’s total-to-date to $22,825.00. However, the 2022 campaign is still $22,175 short of its $45,000 goal.
Additional help is needed to meet that goal, and to ensure that no child goes without at Christmas.
Registration for this year’s shopping event is already underway online at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. Parents can register their children for the campaign through Sunday, Dec. 4.
The campaign is utilizing an online registration and voucher system that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month.
The Little Jimmie shopping event will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va., Walmart.
Anyone with questions regarding the upcoming shopping event can call 304-327-2899.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page, bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
November 29, 2022
Beginning Balance $20,050.00
• In memory of Denny Presley and Peggy J Clark by Francis Presley and Faye Clark $100.00
• Bruce Lasker $500.00
• In memory of Kimberly Martin Jackson by her parents $50.00
• Thomas Weatherford $1,000.00
• Robert Jackson $200.00
• In memory of Lawarence J Baisden by Jerri Baisden $50.00
• Patricia and Robert Clemson $25.00
• Jack Miller $300.00
• In loving memory of Jeffery Edward Shott, John C and Bonnie Shott and Ned and Suzy Baker $300.00
• In memory of James William Francis $100.00
• In memory of Bob and Margaret Meador $50.00
• In memory of Bob and Kathleen Bingham $50.00
• Eddie and Billie Boyd $50.00
Daily total $2,775.00
Total to date $22,825.00
