PRINCETON — Filling the air with the smell of sweet apple butter, Carr Memorial United Methodist Church held their 65th annual Harvest Sell-a-bration, on Saturday.
“This is a full day job,” Pastor Gerald Roberts, said.
The harvest event, a fundraiser for the church, offered guests the chance to buy baked goods, food, and a chance at season-themed baskets. Beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, church members baked 300 apple pies, which sold out quickly.
Also beginning at 6 a.m., the church started the day-long process of cooking apple butter. Being a tradition for 65 years, the process is done by members of the church and their families.
“It’s a generational thing. The older people did it and then they taught us how to do it,” Chuck Daher, a church member, said.
The process of cooking apple butter starts with the church purchasing mass amounts of canned apple sauce, then boiling the sauce in a kettle. In the kettle, the butter is boiled and stirred consistently for upwards of ten hours.
Once the butter is done being churned, elders of the church will taste test it to see if the taste is right. If it deemed finished, it’s then taken out of the kettles and, “Stacked,” with cinnamon in glass jars, according to Daher. The butter is then left to cool for one to two days.
In previous years, the apple butter process was started with church members purchasing apples, peeling and coring them, and then cooking them over a wood fire. Now, the butter is cooked and stirred over a propane fire, which is easier to control, according to Daher.
Of the butter made on Saturday, members are expecting to fill 100 quarts and 200 pints.
Once cooled, the butter will be sold in both pint jars, for $6, and quart jars, for $10.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
