BLUEFIELD — West Virginia residents who pay their 2023 county vehicle personal property tax this year should consider paying only half of it before the Sept. 1 deadline and wait to pay the second installment until next year, before the final deadline on April 1, 2024.
Rep. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, said the reason is the new car tax credit program kicks in on Jan. 1, 2024 and will include a tax credit for all money residents pay on the local level for their vehicle tax during 2024, even if is for taxes owed in 2023.
“If you pay this year’s personal property tax ticket in full by the deadline (Sept. 1), you will get no credit for it next year,” he said. “But if you pay half this year, which is required, and the other half before the deadline next year you will receive a tax credit for that half.”
For example, he said if a taxpayer owes $1,000 on their vehicle tax this year (bills go out in July) the best thing to do would be pay only the required first installment, which is $500, by the end of August. Then wait until next year (as long as it is paid before April 1) to pay the other $500.
“If they do, they will get a tax credit on their personal property tax for that $500,” he said, which would mean a total tax credit of $1,500 for 2024.
Gearheart said some taxpayers tend to pay their car tax in full by the Sept. 1 deadline, and ordinarily this is a good thing, but they would be advised to pay only half this year.
But he said all taxes must be paid before the deadlines to qualify for the credit.
Gearheart also wants residents to understand the tax credit for the vehicle tax is applied to the personal income tax they owe, and if the car tax is greater than the personal income tax they will get a check from the state for the difference.
For example, if in 2024 a resident who pays $1,500 to the county for the car tax, that is amount of money that will be filed as a credit on their state personal income taxes for 2024.
“If you owe $2,000 on the personal income tax, then the $1,500 would be deducted and you pay only $500 in personal income tax,” he said. “However, if you owe $1,000, you would get a check from the state for $500.”
Gearheart said the county will get all of the money owed anyway and actually benefit because when the tax credit program kicks in next year residents must pay their taxes on time to receive the credit. If they pay late, they lose the credit.
“I don’t want people to lose any money,” he said. “This is good for everybody.”
The car tax credit program is part of the tax cut package passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Justice earlier this year.
Besides the tax credit for the vehicle tax, all taxpayers are also seeing a 21.25 percent cut in their personal income tax.
Another part of the cuts gives small businesses ($1 million or less in assessed property valuation) a 50 percent tax credit on the machinery and inventory taxes they pay to counties.
