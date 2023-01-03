Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, will be the new House Majority Whip when the 2023 legislative session opens next month.
Gearheart, who will be serving his fifth term as a delegate, said the whip is charged with “gaining the pulse of the (GOP) caucus and determining their position on issues.”
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay County, made the appointment as leadership roles are filled by him before the session begins on Jan. 11.
“He has people around him that he leans on and they make recommendations,” he said.
Gearheart said he did not seek the position and it came as result of working with his colleagues and being recognized as someone who could get the job done, which includes learning that “pulse” as well as being a negotiator of sorts.
“I pointed out to them that I am still going to be who I am,” Gearheart said of his personality that includes being open in what he believes. He describes it as not hesitating to express his opinion, but does so “respectfully.”
But it’s not about personality, he said, “it is about the issues” and the connection he makes with people, the communication and the trust he builds.
Those skills may be needed during the next term as the House pushes for a cut in the personal income tax.
Gearheart said the Senate has already announced a plan to base tax cuts primarily on personal property taxes as well as the machinery and inventory tax, and Gov. Jim Justice has said he will push his own plan to refund residents for their local vehicle personal property tax.
The disagreements between the Senate leadership and the Governor go back to the failure of Amendment 2 in the Nov. 8 election.
The Senate pushed Amendment 2, which would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to change or end the county personal vehicle tax as well as the machinery and inventory tax. They had a plan to reimburse counties for the lost revenue from the taxes.
However, Justice opposed Amendment 2 and traveled around the state urging people to vote against it, and they did, easily defeating the amendment.
But part of Justice’s strategy was to promise people he would push his own refund plan, making the vehicle tax a moot point by returning to taxpayers the amount of money they pay counties for the car tax. He also opposes ending the machinery and inventory tax.
Gearheart said Justice’s car tax refund plan will most likely be rejected because it is a “clunky plan and hard to administer as well as being constitutionally questionable.
The refund plan was used primarily as a tool to get Amendment 2 defeated, he said.
Although Republicans have a super majority in both the House and the Senate and can “in theory” pass legislation without the Governor’s signature, Gearheart said that is not the way to go.
“It is smart to recognize the Governor was elected too,” he said, and people did vote against Amendment 2.
Although Justice has said things “somewhat insulting” to some members of the House and Senate and “you don’t talk that personal, you stick to business,” any personal differences need to be set aside.
“Let’s get back to doing business for the State of West Virginia,” he said. “You can like or dislike people but in the end we are there to serve the people of West Virginia. We need to do what the people have hired and elected us to do, and that does not include holding personal grudges.”
Gearheart said Justice has been elected and represents one-third of state government, the Executive Branch, and “you have to respect that, but he has to have mutual respect as well.”
A tax cut is front and center when the 2023 session starts and the House has a solid plan with about a 35 percent cut in the personal income tax during the first year.
“That is enough to put some money back in everybody’s pockets,” he said. “I think it is the right thing to do.”
Future cuts will be determined based on state revenue, he added, with the goal to completely eliminate the tax.
But that could be overshadowed by “difficulty” between the Governor and the Senate.
Besides the tax cut, Gearheart said the issue of a reduction in the Governor’s emergency powers will be addressed.
“I am pretty certain that (a reduction of power) is going to happen,” he said of the controversy that surfaced during the pandemic when emergency powers were used, and often criticized.
Gearheart said it is not right to have “an unlimited ability” to use emergency powers for long periods of time, longer than 60 to 90 days without having to come before the legislature for an extension.
Another topic will be replacing a U.S. House member in case of a vacated seat.
“We don’t have a process to replace a member of the House of Representatives,” he said. “You can’t appoint someone because it is only a two-year term.”
Since West Virginia now has only two congressional seats, the loss of one for an extended period of time would hurt the state.
Geartheart wants to be able to call a special election to fill a vacated seat as quickly as possible.
A school-related issue is also on his agenda, and that is discipline.
“We have a major problem in education,” he said. “One or two bad players can ruin it for the majority of students (in a class).”
Gearheart wants to come up with a plan to help teachers and administrators in enforcing discipline so students who want to learn can do so without disruptions from just a few students.
One of the issues that Gearheart has tried to remedy before will also be brought up, and that is turnpike fees.
Gearheart had fought to end the fees in 2019, when they were due to expire.
Not only did they remain, fees have since increased as part of Justice’s plan to raise money for roads.
“I don’t believe the last toll increases happened according to state Code…” he said, because they did not follow a process to do so.
He wants the bonding authority of the state Parkways Authority removed and the state to “reset” a date when the tolls expire.
Gearheart said the tolls have never been fair to the residents of southern West Virginia, who have to pay a toll to drive to Charleston when residents of the rest of the state don’t.
Although his new position as Majority Whip will add more responsibilities, Gearheart said he is ready.
“We will see how this works out,” he said.
Dels. Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, and Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, will serve as his deputy whips.
Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer County, will retain is seat as chair of the House Education Committee.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.