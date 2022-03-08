BLUEFIELD, Va. — Very recently, West Virginia motorists often crossed the state line into Virginia to fill up on less expensive gasoline, but price hikes being seen across the nation largely eliminated that option Monday.
In West Virginia, regular gas costed an average of $3.89 a gallon Monday, with mid-grade’s average price averaging $4.10 a gallon, according to the American Automotive Association. Premium gas was selling for an average of $4.42 a gallon.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday gas prices are likely to continue to rise, and not much can be done in the short term to provide residents some relief.
“I would be open to anything that could help our folks in West Virginia,” he said, if there was a mechanism in place to provide relief.
A temporary reduction or suspension of the state gas tax “won’t make much difference,” he said, as prices rise as a result of the war in Ukraine.
Justice said one longer term solution to high gas prices is energy independence, and that should be the path forward.
But Justice said what is troubling now is to “sit idly by” and watch kids and women and schools and hospitals bombed.
“The loss of life is unbelievable,” he said.
Gas prices were not any lower in Virginia. Regular gas was selling for an average of $3.98 a gallon, according to the AAA. Mid-grade’s average price was $4.30 with premium at $4.60 a gallon on average.
Prices in two counties where West Virginia and Virginia meet, Mercer County and Tazewell County, Va, had similar prices. In the Princeton area, regular gasoline was selling for $3.98 to $3.99 a gallon. Across the state line in Bluefield, Va., one location had $3.89 a gallon for regular gas, but the price was averaging between $3.99 to $4.05 a gallon.
At a barber shop in downtown Bluefield, Va., barbers and customers remembered other sudden jumps in prices at the gas pumps. Lisa Byrd of Bluefield, Va. recalled how prices suddenly went up in 2008 after Hurricane Katrina.
Current gas prices have been tied to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and how the fighting is impacting energy prices, but Byrd felt that 2022’s price surge can be traced back to the White House, too.
“I blame the administration,” she said, adding that President Biden needed to approve pipelines and open up oil production.
“We don’t need to be buying oil from Russia or Iran,” Byrd said.
“Put America first,” Henry Shinn of Rock said from the barber’s chair.
Not being able to go from one state to another for cheaper gas was being noticed.
“The unusual thing is that the Virginia side is the same as West Virginia,” Larry Ziegler of Bluefield, Va. said about prices at the pumps. “I’ve near seen that happen before.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.