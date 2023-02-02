BLUEFIELD, Va. — After experiencing some relief later in 2022, area residents have watched throughout the month of January as prices at the gasoline pumps started climbing again and making them adjust their driving habits.
On Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.50, which was up by 8 cents from last week due to increased demand and high global oil prices, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
The national average Wednesday was 33 cents more than a month ago and 14 cents more than a year ago.
In West Virginia, the average price per gallon was $3.42 Wednesday and across the state line in Virginia, it was $3.40 a gallon.
Last year, gas prices as high as $4.65 a gallon had people seeking alternatives to driving their own vehicles when they commuted to work or handled chores such as shopping for groceries. For example, more people started using Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) buses for their transportation needs.
People running errands in downtown Bluefield, Va., were seeing the prices at the pumps creeping up again and hoping they won’t go up any higher.
“They’ve shot up so much,” said Lisa Yates of Ohio, who was visiting Tazewell County, Va. “They’ve gone up from 20 cents or 30 cents.”
Yates hoped that prices wouldn’t continue to rise if oil prices stayed under control.
A woman working in a downtown store said the higher gas prices had not impacted her driving habits yet.
“They’ve gotten bad, but just not affecting my travel, I guess you could say,” said Bridget Styons of Bluefield.
Some residents are cutting back on how much they drive.
“It’s ridiculous,” David Blankenship of Springville,Va. of the rising prices. He has been limiting his driving to commuting back and forth from work.
The averages for gas prices per gallon varied from county to county. Average gas prices in southern West Virginia included: Mercer County, $3.45; McDowell County, $3.42; Monroe County, $3.48; and Raleigh County, $3.49, according to the AAA. In Southwest Virginia, the average gas prices included: Tazewell County, $3.36; Buchanan County, $3.51; Wythe County, $3.30; Bland County, $3.34; and Giles County, $3.36 a gallon.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
