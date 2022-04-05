BLUEFIELD, Va. — Prices at local gas pumps were lower Monday and in some cases fell below the $4 mark, offering some relief to motorists coping with inflation and higher prices for necessities.
The national average Monday was about $4.19 a gallon for regular gasoline, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
In West Virginia, the average price was $4.05 for a gallon of regular gas, with prices ranging from $4.12 to $3.97 a gallon. Across the state line in Virginia, prices at the pump also averaged $4.05 a gallon, with prices ranging from 4.12 to $3.97, according to the AAA.
In the Bluefield, Va. area, gasoline prices for regular ranged from $3.87 to $3.99. On the other side of the state line in Mercer County, gas prices were averaging about $4.09 a gallon in the Princeton area.
Some local drivers were encouraged by the drop in prices at the pump while others either had not noticed yet or thought the new prices wouldn’t make much difference.
“Honestly, I really haven’t paid attention,” said one local woman visiting downtown Bluefield, Va. She declined to give her name. “You have to get gas, anyway; of course, you want it to go down.”
Two women walking into a local restaurant were asked about the lower prices at the pump.
“I haven’t even noticed,” Cassy Adkins of Bluefield said. “That’s great, I guess.”
“I think it will help a lot,” Samantha Comer-Casey of Bluefield added. Both Adkins and Comer-Casey said that as financial advisors, they travel all day, so the lower prices will help.
“What?” another woman who declined to give her name said when asked if the lower gas prices would help her. “No, probably not, but every little bit helps.”
