CNHI News West Virginia staff report
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.
Prices in West Virginia are 16.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 62.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.16 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $2.94 a gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.53 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 a gallon Tuesday. The national average is up 11.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 68.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The decision last week by major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia to cut supplies of crude oil by more than 1 million barrels a day could impact gas prices in the days ahead.
