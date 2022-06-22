A move to try to put a temporary pause on the state gas tax may be dead, but state leaders have not yet abandoned the idea of trying to find a way to help residents with the extra cost burdens they are now facing.
Gov. Jim Justice said recently that will be a topic of discussion at some point.
Democrats first proposed a pause in the 35.7-cent per gallon state tax, but Republican leadership shot it down, saying it would disrupt the flow of $35 million a month to highway upkeep and projects and it posed legal problems as well.
Justice was initially considering the idea, but then said there was no point because it would be dead on arrival in a special session because the GOP has a super majority in both the House and Senate.
State Sen. Chandler Swope also said recently ways to possibly help residents ease the gas price burden will likely be discussed, but the gas tax pause was a non-starter.
“That is more complicated than it sounds,” he said. “For one thing, it (high gas prices) won’t be for a few months, it would be for year or more. They are not going to fix this gas problem for a long time.”
Besides that, though, a temporary pause would present some legal challenges.
“It would cause us to forfeit all of our highway bonds,” he said. “Our commitments depend on that revenue ($35 million a month from the gas tax). If we default on our bonds we are in trouble. So it’s not as simple as it sounds.”
Swope said it was not popular for the GOP to shoot down the gas tax pause, but it was a Democratic ploy in the first place “to make Republicans look bad.”
“We are searching for ways to cut people’s costs, living expenses,” he said. “But that is not a good place to do it.”
Swope also said about 85 percent of the gas purchased in West Virginia is bought by people driving through, not residents.
As Republicans were stopping the gas tax pause in West Virginia, Democrats ended the move in Virginia.
After a three-month pause on the 26-cent a gallon tax pushed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin passed the House, which has a narrow Republican majority, the Senate, with a 21-19 Democratic edge, on Friday shelved the proposal, in essence killing it.
Pres. Joe Biden is also considering a federal gas tax holiday, suspending the 18.4 cents per gallon tax, but that would require approval of Congress.
Gas prices in the area have fallen slightly since last week but remain around $4.65 a gallon.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.