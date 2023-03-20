By STAFF REPORTS
CNHI News W.Va.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline increased nearly a dime since last week to $3.46, according to AAA. However, the price pop could be short-lived, as demand and the global cost of oil have fallen recently.
“Less expensive oil and fewer people fueling usually combine to lower pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “However, there is some upward pricing pressure at the moment due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which may add about five to ten cents per gallon. But if demand and oil costs remain low, this recent price bounce may fade.”
The average pump price in West Virginia for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was up 13 cents in the past week, jumping from $3.28 to $3.41. One year ago the price was $4.11.
In Bluefield, according to AAA, the price hike was minimal, up to $3.16 a gallon from $3.15 a gallon a week ago. That's down from a high of $4.15 a gallon last year.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand declined last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased as well. Although gas demand has declined, fluctuating oil prices have pushed pump prices higher amid tighter supply.
The national average of $3.46 is three cents more than a month ago but 79 cents less than a year ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.