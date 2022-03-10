BLUEFIELD, Va. — Gasoline prices surging to record highs has consumers thinking Wednesday about what the future might hold if these prices at the pump remain so great.
Prices in both southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia were still above $4 a gallon for regular gas. In Princeton and the surrounding area, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.19 at the pumps. The same prices were being seen in the Bluefield area, and some were as high as $4.29 a gallon.
Gas prices rose as President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday while the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.
Businesses are watching how these new gas prices could impact them.
“Well, it’s something we constantly watch, because it is yet another aspect of the supply chain which creates elevated prices that are ultimately passed on to the consumers,” said Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
Disibbio said that he had a conversation last week with a business owner who offers deliveries. The cost of shipping a package to a customer, which was another small business, was almost $60.
“You can only elevate your prices so much and still make it affordable,” he said. “The businesses here try to maintain affordability with their products; but with increases that are outside their control, let’s say in the supply chain, it becomes difficult to keep prices at a constant low cost for the consumers. If it’s an elevated price for gas, everyone has to assume that cost and they can’t control it.”
The higher gas prices could change how businesses offer their products and services.
“It leaves us in a situation for people who are in business, or host events or rely on outside consumers, to potentially change their business models at least temporarily because of the uncertainty with the citizens’ ability to travel and to have disposable income for the increased cost that are associated with any travel,” Disibbio said.
Fuel prices affect a wide variety of businesses. In one example, the food sold at restaurants is delivered by tractor-trailers. When the cost of fueling trucks increases, the cost is passed down to the food purchasers, he said.
How higher gas prices could impact local tourism has not been determined. Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said that the travel season has not started yet because of winter weather, so there is still time for people to make their plans. Travelers usually don’t start arriving until the end of April.
“Everybody is still in a planning stage,” Null said. “There is no reason to change plans right now.”
One of the region’s biggest tourist destinations is the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail. Jeffrey Lusk, director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, said his organization is watching gasoline prices.
Higher fuel prices and inflation takes a toll on regular family budgets, Lusk said. After paying for essentials, families use their last dollars to visit tourist destinations.
“Inflation, the cost of food, the cost of gas and all of those things impact a person’s discretionary income to travel,” he stated. “We’re all watching, and it’s a little worrisome to see these high prices.”
March and April are two of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail’s biggest months, so those months will be watched closely, Lusk said.
“We think that will set the tone for what kind of year we’ll have, but we’re looking forward to another great year,” he added. “So far, we haven’t seen the impact, but the next two months – the big months – they’re a great litmus test on what our year is going to look like.”
Pickup trucks and recreational vehicles towing ATVs on trailers are common sights in Bluefield and the surrounding area. Skip Crane, a Bluewell resident, said that regular gas in Bluewell was about $3.29 a gallon two weeks ago, but it has gone up to $4.29. While prices go up, many local people are thinking about the war in Ukraine.
“We’re all worried about the world,” Crane said. “I think a lot of our ATV people are using our mountains as an escape from what’s going on.”
Crane said the Bluewell area is looking forward to “a great tourist season.”
Mayor Louise Stoker of Bramwell said that the town, which is visited by ATV tourists, has not seen any impact yet from rising gas prices. The town is waiting to see if there will be any long-term results.
“People are going to travel, don’t you think?” she said.
