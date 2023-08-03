Two natural gas companies serving Mercer County and the surrounding area have applied to the Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia for rate reductions which would reduce the monthly bills of local consumers by $11.85 to $14.12.
Mountaineer Gas Company has filed an application with the state PSC which contains “decreased rates, tolls and charges for furnishing natural gas service to approximately 218,000 customers” in locations including Mercer County, McDowell County and Monroe County, according to the legal notice published Wednesday in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
The proposed rate changes would decrease the monthly bills of Mountaineer Gas customers by $14.12 for residential consumers and $66.15 for commercial customers, according to the legal notice.
Another natural gas provider, Cardinal Natural Gas Company – Southern Division, has also filed an application containing decreased rates, tolls and charges with the state PSC, according a second legal notice published Wednesday in the Daily Telegraph.
Cardinal Natural Gas serves about 3,500 customers in the Bluefield area.
If the state PSC approves the Cardinal application, rates would decrease by about $11.85 on monthly bills and by $16.15 on commercial monthly bills, according to the legal notice.
The rate decreases for both natural gas companies will become effective on Nov. 1 this year unless the state PSC orders otherwise, according to the legal notice.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
