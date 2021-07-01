BLUEWELL — Signs on the door ask customers to wear masks and observe social distancing, and another alerts them that Gary’s Market now closes at 5 p.m. daily. Inside, the store is neat and clean, but the shelves are not being restocked.
After his family has been in the grocery business for almost 70 years, owner Gary Walker, now 70, has decided to retire. His father, Charlie Walker, started the family business after he and his wife, Nora, left Montcalm.
“We’ve been in the grocery business since 1952 here in Bluewell, my family has,” he said.
The Walker family got into the grocery business when his father, who was a coal miner, left the mines and brought his family to Bluewell.
“Carolina Market,” he replied when asked to recall that first store’s name. “We lived right over top of it. But we’ve been here in the grocery business since 1952 here in Bluewell. We had Carolina Market, then I had Jason’s Market in Princeton and then I came back here and built this one. I built this store 21 years ago.”
And Gary’s Market has been a successful business all that time, Walker stated.
The market has served not only the Bluewell community – several generations of the same families have come through the doors – but customers with out-of-state addresses, too, ever since the Hatfield-McCoy Trail came to Mercer County. Tourists hauling ATVs hundreds of miles need groceries, meat, beer and other goods.
“We sell to them, too,” Walker said. “We have a lot of that kind of business, also.”
The market has been up for sale, but there have not been any takers so far. Walker looked outside and watched the morning traffic going up and down U.S. Route 52, aka the Coal Heritage Highway. ATVs, trailers hauling the off-road vehicles and vehicles with out-of-state license plates are a frequent sight as they go to and from local trail heads and lodgings.
“It’s been for sale. It’s a good, successful business, and it’s probably one of the best locations in Mercer County,” he said. “And it just amazes me that it hasn’t sold. It don’t get any better. It’s never has been any better than Route 52 out through here unless it would be over next to (Interstate) 77. That’s the only place that would be any better.”
The constant traffic has brought in the same customers for years. There have been plenty of instances when Walker and his employees know people who first came through the doors as children looking for candy and kept coming when they became old enough to buy tobacco and beer.
“Oh, yea, I’ve seen whole families for years and years,” Walker said. “I’ll miss all the people. I’ve made a lot of friends and had a lot of friends in this business. I’ll miss that most. I’ll miss them the most.”
Walker didn’t have a date set for closing Gary’s Market. He still had to get merchandise off the shelves. Some goods are being purchased by regular customers and other items are going back to suppliers.
“I’ll have to get the product and stuff out of here. Nothing definite,” he said about when the market’s doors would close finally. “The biggest part of it will probably be gone next week. I cut the frozen foods yesterday. I cut the freezers off first and then I’ll start cutting the coolers off. I just play it by ear. Stuff that’s not perishable, I’ll probably keep it in here; and a lot of the companies will pick stuff up.”
Debbie Copley, who has worked at Gary’s Market for almost 14 years, told Walker that he had a phone call from a supplier. He took the call and she spoke about why she would miss working there.
“Gary and the people,” she said. “I’ve known Gary forever. Forever. We had a deli, beer, pop, beer, ice cream, produce, a little bit of everything.”
And like her employer, she said that she watched a lot of customers grow up.
Walker finished his phone call and said that his retirement will not be an idle one.
“I’ve got property and stuff,” he said. “I’ve got plenty to do.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
