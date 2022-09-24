BLUEFIELD — The Reverend Garry Moore has been named the first chancellor of Bluefield State University.
Moore is a Bluefield University alumnus, but it was not until after he left to get his seminary degree and came back that he really got involved in the community.
“I am the 32 year pastor of Scott Street Baptist Church which is why I came here, and then I really got to know the community really well,” he said. “When I finished my seminary degree at Virginia Union University in 1997, from that point on, I’ve been on and off of the Board of Governors as much as the law allows for the past 25 years up until now.”
Moore, a former Bluefield mayor, said when his chairmanship on the board ended, the board then appointed him to the chancellor position which he is where he acts as a spokesperson for the school.
“I’m basically the PR (public relations) person for the university,” he said. “My job is to be the mouth piece for the school.”
Within this position he has to do things such as visit other schools, talk about the school to high school students, provide hospitality to visiting presidents and people coming into the school.
He is also the interim head coach of the BSU golf team.
Though Moore is a long-time prominent member of the city of Bluefield, he is not a native to the area, yet this is where he and and his wife made their home.
“I’m originally from Lynchburg, and so every time I say we’re going to go home, my kids always say that this is home because this is where they were born and raised,” Moore said.
He also feels that Bluefield is his home now too, and he and his wife have been very successful in their lives here.
“I’ve been around the city of Bluefield for quite some time,” said Moore. “My wife is a probation officer in Mercer County, and I served as mayor and three terms on the city’s Board of Directors.”
Moore loves Bluefield, and is proud to be a part of a community that is so diverse.
“I love the people here,” he said. “They are the most vital part of the community and the diversity we bring to the state of West Virginia, and with this university being an HBCU, it helps make this city the most class two diverse city in West Virginia.”
Moore added, “Bluefield has 23 percent, so per capita, we have the largest diverse population in West Virginia, which is saying a lot.”
There are only two HBCUs in West Virginia, and Moore is proud that BSU is one of those and that the university brings in a diverse population.
“We should be proud of that, and especially because we are right in the border where our country, in its ignorance from way back in the day, split,” he said. “It would be fitting if this school could be a vital part in pulling our country back together.”
Moore is very excited to be in the chancellor position at BSU, and he credits that to the students and the relationship between the city and the university.
“It’s been a good relationship starting with the last administration before Mr. Marson got here, and now it’s really good,” he said.
When it comes to students, Moore said BSU has its largest population of young freshman today than it has had in a long time.
He said that because of this he feels his position will not only allow him to teach and hear students but also gain from them.
“I’m hoping that because if the influx of young people that no only can they learn from us but we can learn from them,” Moore said.
He goes on to say how important it is that teachers learn from their students while teaching because it allows progress in all areas.
“I think we all get stuck when we want to do the same thing, the same way that we’ve always done it,” said Moore. “Ideas are good as long as we keep improving upon them.”
Moore said he feels that in his position he will be able to bring enthusiasm to learning for the students which will, in turn, make for better future citizens in the community.
“We want to develop people who are not just educated, but actually people who are intelligent and can actually critically thin their way through a lot of situations,” he said.
Moore also added, “Not only do I hope that young people find jobs here after school, I hope they find careers and become entrepreneurs that go out and see things that the city needs and take it upon themselves to make it happen.”
In his position, Moore works closely with President Robin Capehart and says that the pair make a good team for the school.
“We’ve been the support team for each other this year, the Batman and Robin of the school,” said Moore.
Moore said that he is thrilled to be in the position he is now, and he hopes that BSU will continue to grow throughout his time there in the coming future.
