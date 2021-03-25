BLUEFIELD – A store and a parking lot that has stood silent for years was busy Thursday as shoppers arrived and departed a new retail outlet that's now doing business in Mercer County.
The new Gabe's off Cumberland Road in Bluefield has opened its doors for a soft opening in preparation for its grand opening Saturday. The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, said Gabe’s Manager Jared Ealy.
Ealy took a few moments to speak about the reception that the new Gabe's has been receiving.
"I'm really happy to be part of the community," he said. "This was really needed here. I talked to my neighbor last night and she said 'I dropped $600 there today.' And she said it was her first experience at Gabe’s."
Customers were lined up Thursday at the new store's checkout counters and leaving with filled shopping bags and loaded shopping carts.
The new Gabe's fills much of the space that was left when its previous occupant, a Kmart, closed in 2016.
The Gabe's company has 110 stores across West Virginia and in 12 other states. The retail chain stocks clothing and footwear, household goods and decor, work gear, cleaning supplies and pet products.
Goodwill will soon open a retail store/donation location also at the former Kmart, adjacent to Gabe’s.
