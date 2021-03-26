BLUEFIELD — A store and a parking lot that has stood silent for years was busy Thursday as shoppers arrived and departed a new retail outlet that’s now doing business in Mercer County.
The new Gabe’s off Cumberland Road in Bluefield has opened its doors in preparation for its grand opening Saturday. The event starts at 9 a.m. that day, said Manager Jared Ealy.
Ealy took a few moments to speak about the reception that the new Gabe’s has been receiving.
“I’m really happy to be part of the community,” he said. “This was really needed here. I talked to my neighbor last night and she said ‘I dropped $600 there today.’ And she said it was her first experience at Gabe’s.”
The new Gabe’s fills much of the space that was left when the previous occupant, a Kmart, closed its doors in 2016. After Kmart departed, the City of Bluefield started marketing the property. Gabe’s announced last January that the company was opening an outlet in the city.
Customers were lined up at the new store’s checkout counters and leaving with filled shopping bags and loaded shopping carts. Two customers sorted through rugs in the store’s household goods and decor section.
“Oh, it’s nice, very nice,” Jodi Justice of Panther said. She was visiting Bluefield on an errand and decided to visit the new Gabe’s. “It’s huge compared to the Beckley store.”
“And it has a lot of items to choose from,” her mother, Lisa Rife of Bluefield, added.
“It’s bigger and more open,” Justice stated.
The Gabe’s company has 110 stores across West Virginia and in 12 other states. The retail chain stocks clothing and footwear, household goods and decor, work gear, cleaning supplies and pet products.
