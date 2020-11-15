WELCH — Hiring more deputies, keeping up with the latest law enforcement tools and giving deputies more access to advanced training are among the goals McDowell County’s future sheriff is working on as he gets ready to be sworn into office.
Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy was elected McDowell County’s new sheriff on Nov. 3. He will continue serving as chief deputy until he is sworn into office in early January 2021.
Muncy, now 42, is a native of McDowell County who was raised in the City of War and attended Big Creek High School. In 1997, he joined the Army after graduating from high school and was later was stationed at Fort Benning for infantry school and advanced training. He served in the Army for three years and 17 weeks.
Starting his law enforcement career back in McDowell County, Muncy was an officer at the McDowell County Correctional Center and a member of the War Police Department. He stayed with the War police until 2003, then joined the United States Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. He stayed with that law enforcement agency until 2009, then returned to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and started a family. He has been chief deputy since 2018.
Waiting to start his term as sheriff, Muncy spoke about this plans for the office.
“I’d like to hire some deputies. Of course, one to replace myself and then we have an opening, so I’d like to get these spots filled as fast as I can,” Muncy said. “I know we’ve got to do the academy for two of them, so that’s going to leave us shorthanded again for a while.”
Muncy said he would like to have even more deputies.
“I’d love to have six, but I’m going to shoot for two right now because that’s in my budget,” he stated. “When our budget comes open in March I’m going to ask for at least three or four more. That’s all up in the air with the county commission, though.”
Muncy has been working on grants to help update equipment at the sheriff’s office.
“Since I came back from Washington D.C., I’ve been adding to this department, making it a little more modern. We didn’t have any kind of modern reporting system, we didn’t have a live scan which is a fingerprint machine,” he said. “I added that stuff and I just want to continue modernizing the department. We didn’t have any of our cameras, we didn’t have body cameras. We have all those now. We didn’t have tasers. We have those now. We didn’t have patrol rifles. Our guns were 20 years old, and we replaced those. I’ve just been modernizing the department and I want to continue doing that.”
Technology keeps changing at a rapid pace, and the technology in law enforcement is no exception. Computers quickly become obsolete and so does other equipment.
“There’s’ still other things I would like to do. I just want to stay with the times,” Muncy said. “Everything changes so fast. Something I could buy today could be useless tomorrow, you know what I mean? You’ve got to stay with the times. That’s the big thing. If you sit back and just stay with the status quo, you’re going to end up in the same spot I was in when I came back from DC.”
Like other law enforcement agencies, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has continued serving and protecting the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had some challenges, but we work great with the board of education, with the health department, with the 911 center,” Muncy said. “We’ve overcome all the challenges we’ve faced so far and I hope we can continue doing that.”
Besides working to make sure the sheriff’s office has up-to-date tools, Muncy said that he wants to help the deputies get more access to training in topics such as advanced crime scene investigation.
“I’d like to get all our deputies through some advanced classes that we’ve sent some of our older deputies to,” Muncy said. This would include crime scene investigation classes in North Carolina.
“I’d like to get everybody through that. Training is the biggest thing. I want to keep training,” he added. “Like computers, training changes. All that changes the way we do things. We need to stay on top of it or we’re doing to be pushed behind again.”
Muncy said that the new chief deputy will be Mark Shelton.
“He’s really experienced and qualified,” he added.
The next step is to be sworn in. Then the task of being the county’s sheriff begins.
“Get started. That’s the big thing,” Muncy said. “But I’m eager. That’s the best way I can say that.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.