PRINCETON — A statue which has stood outside the Mercer County Courthouse since the late 1970s was still waiting Monday for a new home as work continued on the courthouse’s new handicap-accessibility ramp and front stairs.
The Clay Family statue known as Agony in Stone must be moved to make way for renovations at the courthouse’s front entrance. Modifications such as a ramp, modified steps and handrails are part of the work making the entrance ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, according to County Commissioner Bill Archer.
The ADA act mandate’s that a public building’s front entrance must be handicap accessible. Modifications at a side entrance, such as the one now being used by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, does not meet this requirement.
“It’s vital for us, I think, to make the main entrance of our courthouse handicap accessible,” Archer said.
Replacing the courthouse entrance’s sidewalks and installing a new and larger flagpole is part of the project along with additional handrails, he added. The handicap ramp is the project’s main feature.
Archer said moving the Clay Family statue is a complex issue, but “hopefully we’ll resolve it in the next couple of days.”
County Commission President Gene Buckner said Monday that as far as he knew, none of the commissioners had determined where the statue will be taken. The construction company doing the ADA renovations could remove it, but it would be “up to them” as to where they placed it.
Lois Miller, president of the Mercer County Historical Society, said at an Aug. 13 county commission meeting that her organization had hoped to move the statue to the neighboring Memorial Building.
Miller said Monday that she hoped to meet with the state Department of Highways that day about moving the statue to the Clay Circle near Lashmeet. Whether the location’s big enough for the statue must be determined. If the site is unsuitable, the statue could be taken to the nearby Clay Cemetery; many of the roads there are named after the Clay family’s children.
“I do have a mover,” Miller said. “I don’t want to say who it is.”
Moving the statue will be challenging.
“They’ll have to take the top part off,” she stated. “They’ll have to chisel it off; it weighs about 7 tons. The base is not in great shape. If they try to move it, it would probably break in a couple of spots.”
Miller said she hoped to finalize the statue’s relocation this week. She has described the statue as a tourist attraction which brings people from across the nation to Mercer County. People researching the Clay family come to see the memorial, estimating that 8,000 and 12,000 visit the county every year.
Chris White, owner of Lake Shawnee, said he was offering to fund moving the statue to Lake Shawnee. The goal is to preserve it, he added.
White stated he would like to make a wide pull-off area on Route 10 and place the monument where it’s overlooking the graves of the Mitchell Clay family children, Bartley and Tabitha Clay.
With this arrangement, people could visit the statue at any time without having to go on private property, he said.
“Whatever it takes, we want to help preserve that monument,” White stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
