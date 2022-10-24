By Josephine E. Moore
CNHI News W.Va.
Progress is being made on an estimated $4 million water extension project that will impact more than 100 residents in Mercer, Raleigh and Summers counties.
The project was reviewed during a Raleigh County Commission meeting last week when commissioners heard from Zachary Wright, a regional manager with Thrasher, an engineering firm based in Beaver.
Wright said the purpose of his visit was to talk to the commission about funding for the Ellison Ridge Water Extension Project.
“What we’re doing is we’re funding upgrades to the Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service District’s water lines that will allow a tie-in to Mercer County Public Service District, which will allow for water to be provided to a couple hundred new customers over the next 10 or 15 years,” he said.
Wright said the majority of those customers are in Mercer County, roughly 25 are in Summers County and a “relatively small number” are in Raleigh County.
At this point, Wright said Thrasher is seeking $135,000 from the Raleigh County Commission in order to design the plans for the water line which will be installed in Raleigh County.
Commissioner Dave Tolliver said commissioners will vote on the $135,000 allocation, which will be made to the Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service District in order to pay Thrasher for designs, at their upcoming meeting on Nov. 1.
A public hearing regarding this matter will also take place at that time.
If approved, Tolliver said those funds will come from the Coal Reallocation Fund, which can only be used for infrastructure projects.
For the designs in Summers and Mercer counties, Wright said the estimated costs that are being sought from those counties are $129,000 and $110,000 respectively. The Summers and Mercer county commissions have yet to approve those funds.
“What we’re trying to do is gather up the funding to start on that (design) process,” Wright said. “It’ll be a fairly straightforward design ... The design can be as quick as a six- to nine-month process.”
Wright said he estimated that entire project will be about $4 million.
“We’re trying to get enough local funds available through the county commissions and through what will be a water agreement between Cool Ridge Flat Top (Public Service District) and Mercer County (Public Service District) to get about 30 percent of the project funded, which will entice folks like (the Appalachian Regional Commission) and other funding agencies on the Mercer County side to participate,” he said. “It’s a good project for the region.”
In addition to providing water access to these customers, Wright said the project will also provide “fire flow” to customers who currently don’t have it.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, fire flow is defined as the flow rate of a water supply that is available for the responding fire department for manual firefighting. Typically this is water that is available at the surrounding fire hydrants.
Tolliver said he is proud to be part of this joint effort with Summers and Mercer counties in order to provide a necessary service to residents.
“Any time we can furnish water to individuals, that’s what we’re here for,” he said.
