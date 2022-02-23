PRINCETON — A bill before the Legislature which would help fund a statewide suicide crisis hotline is currently sitting in the Senate Finance Committee, advocates of the legislation said Tuesday.
Senate Bill 181 would help finance a statewide suicide prevention center using the new National 988 hotline, according to Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, Inc. in Mercer County. It will replace the 1-800-273-TALK line, which is the National Suicide hotline. People calling in West Virginia would be put in touch with a call center in West Virginia.
Senate Bill 181 has been introduced with bipartisan support to ensure these calls continue to be answered quickly by the West Virginia call center, Puckett said. The bill is currently in the Senate Finance Committee.
Lata Menon, CEO of First Choice Services, a nonprofit agency which also operates a gamblers hotline and a quitting tobacco hotline, said the bill is currently stalled over a proposed 11 cent monthly fee on mobile phones that would help fund the suicide prevention center.
“We hoped the 11 cents would be seen as a reasonable amount, especially in the context of saving lives,” Menon said.
The Senate could choose to pass Senate Bill 181 without the fee, but with the state’s commitment to fund the program, she stated.
“Ultimately, we just want to be able to answer calls quickly so we can help those in need, and it is going to take additional funding to do so,” Menon said.
Calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from West Virginia are steadily increasing. Between 2018 and 2021, call volume in the state rose by 63 percent. New changes will boost the calls even more, Menon said.
In July, the new national phone number, 988, will be implemented nationwide to facilitate quick access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Menon said. The scope of the line will additionally be marketed not only as a number for those in suicidal crisis but also for anyone experiencing mental health distress or crisis. The easily-recalled number, the broader scope of the line, the accessibility via chat and text, and a national marketing campaign are factors that will increase the volume of Lifeline contacts throughout the country. Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator for the national hotline, estimates the number of West Virginians seeking Lifeline help may exceed 30,000 annually, three times the current volume.
Menon said she was concerned that without the additional funding, her staff won’t be able to keep up with the incoming calls. Callers may be transferred to an out-of-state answering service, a process that takes more than five minutes. She said the long waits can have a deterrent effect as many won’t hold the line that long.
Menon also said she was concerned that out-of-state agencies are unaware of the resources available in West Virginia.
“Senate Bill 181 gives us the tools we need to quickly connect with West Virginians in crisis and provide them with immediate help,” she said.
Anyone feeling depressed, suicidal or needing emotional support can reach the National Suicide Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK.
Senator Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, said that he was in favor of the bill. Senate Bill 181 had not been presented to the Finance Committee as of Tuesday, but the committee still has several meetings. The Legislature is now at a point where members are “in a scramble” to pass as many bills as possible.
“I do know there is time to get it through,” Swope said, adding that when he has the opportunity, he planned to speak about the bill with Senator Eric Tarr, R-Putnum, chair of the Senate Finance Committee.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.