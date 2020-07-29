PRINCETON — It’s a situation many families fear. A relative dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease or a child with special needs wanders away and disappears, but new technology can cut such searches from hours to an hour or less.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department spent part of their morning Tuesday tracking down Gary W. Reynolds, the assistant chief of UAS Operations with Project Lifesaver, a not-for-profit organization. The deputies were being trained to use a radio tracking device which homes in on a transmitter worn by the person they are seeking.
After a morning training session, the sheriff’s department had a press conference at the prosecuting attorney’s office to tell the public more about Project Lifesaver and its service.
“Project Lifesaver is a program that is able to track individuals with cognitive disorders, Down Syndrome, Alzheimer’s, dementia. Individuals who tend to wander or run,” according to Lt. J.J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. “We’ve been working on this program since about December of last year. This week we were able to have Mr. Reynolds with Project Lifesaver come in and do the training with us to where we’re able to use the equipment.”
The equipment consists of a transmitter that’s worn on the client’s wrist or ankle.
“It’s kind of like a Fitbit or watchband. It transmits a radio frequency. Once we’re contacted by the caregiver, we’ll come out and be able track with our equipment which is the receiver,” Ruble said. “That’s what we’ve been working on the last couple of days. We were able to go out into the community and see how this equipment works in a real-life situation. It’s very eye opening how much of a benefit this will be to our department and to the residents of this county that it will be available to.”
“I think we all either have somebody in our family or knows somebody who deals with someone with these types of issues,” Ruble said.
Ruble said the department’s now in the process of getting the local Project Lifesaver set up and securing funding for the transmitters, so the department is seeking donations. The Mercer County Commission helped the department purchase two receivers for $2,500 apiece.
There will be a one-time fee for the transmitter, so the department is raising funds so families will not have to pay for one, Ruble said. Transmitters cost between $300 to $350. They run on batteries which last about 60 days.
“This is completely voluntary,” Reynolds added. “Nobody is forcing anyone to do this. Anything that we can do to help speed up the process of locating these individuals is wonderful.”
Project Lifesaver also helps vacationing families with loved ones who suddenly wander off. Reynolds gave the hypothetical example of a family with a child who often runs away. First, the family stops for lunch or dinner at a restaurant off Interstate 77. The father is paying the bill while the mother is visiting the restroom, but “Little Johnny” disappears while they’re preoccupied for a moment. In the usual circumstances, the parents can tell deputies or other searchers little when they arrive on the scene.
Since Project Lifesaver’s equipment is universal, any law enforcement agency, fire department or other entity equipped with it can track down a missing person wearing a transmitter, Reynolds said. All that’s needed is the client’s radio frequency. Law enforcement agencies from the missing person’s home or the family can provide it.
Once first responders using the radio receiver arrive at the scene, a search takes an average of 30 minutes, Reynolds said, adding that deputies training on the device found him in about 25 minutes. He even entered a business. Four members of the sheriff’s department are trained to use the equipment.
Ruble turned on a receiver and panned it around the conference while it chirped like something out of a science fiction movie. The electronic chirping came only when it was pointed toward a transmitter. Reynolds said Project Lifesaver is also working on putting receivers in drones; the higher the receiver is in the air, the stronger the reception. A car antenna can help reduce search time, too.
About two or three of the transmitters are now available, and the department is seeking the money needed to obtain 15 to 20 more, Ruble said. People interested in signing up for the program or donating can contact him at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
