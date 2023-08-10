Mercer and McDowell counties will receive federal funding to allow for the purchase of new police cruisers.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced the congressional directed spending requests Wednesday for the Mercer County Commission and the McDowell County Commission.
The funding awards include:
• $123,000 in funding for the McDowell County Commission in Welch for the acquisition of patrol vehicles. This request was made by Capito.
• $300,000 to the Mercer County Commission to support purchasing six new police cruisers and equipment for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
