BLUEFIELD — Despite the need to stay at home and avoid other people, West Virginia’s residents can still enjoy their state’s natural beauty and get some fresh air if they maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Jim Justice announced recently that he was ordering all non-essential businesses to shut down and issuing a “stay home” order. The governor emphasized that this order “is not martial law” and said residents can still go to the grocery store, pharmacy, medical appointments and outdoor recreation as long as they’re practicing social distancing.
Justice recently ordered that the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system be closed as well.
The Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau issued a statement this week offering guidelines for safe outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic. Hiking, bicycle riding and fishing are still available at state parks, but facilities such as lodges, cabins and public restrooms are closed. Glenwood Park in Mercer County is open for walkers and fishing, but the facilities are closed.
“We put out a blog about how to enjoy the outdoors during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Jamie Null, the bureau’s executive director. “Mother Nature is a great way to get peace and tranquility, and fresh air; but we’ve got to follow guidelines.”
Null said people were encouraged to use hiking trails and bicycle trails, but to practice social distancing. Parents and guardians are being advised not to let children use the playground equipment at any park.
“They don’t have the personnel to routinely sanitize (playground equipment), so parents should not allow their children to play on those,” Null said.
Public restrooms will be closed, so visitors need to keep that fact in mind when they visit a park and plan accordingly, she added. People who want some fresh air are also being encouraged to visit their local parks and avoid driving to ones outside the area.
“One thing we’re saying is to try and stay near parks where you live,” Null stated. “Don’t be driving for two hours to go to another park in the state. You need to stay close to home.”
Null said the best things to do outside are solo activities such as hiking, bicycling or walking a dog, or just stay “with the family you’re quarantining with.”
“Don’t invite others to participate,” she added. This includes not inviting children over to play or getting children together to play ball games or have other outdoor activities.
The convention and visitors bureau usually advertises for Mercer County’s tourism industry, but these efforts have been stopped to help discourage travel during the pandemic.
“We’ve turned off all our advertising,” Null said. “We turned off everything last week, so we’ve been completely dark for a week now. We’re telling people to stay at home and visit when the crisis has passed.”
The state’s tourism bureaus are encouraging residents to go outdoors, but to use the following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on personal hygiene and social distancing:
• Hike solo with your pet. We always welcome four-legged friends to our parks and trails.
• Be flexible. If your outdoor trail or area already meets the 10-person recommendation, change course or try again another day.
• Give space on the trails. Allow people to pass, at a safe distance.
• Avoid touching handrails leading up to steps, etc. Do not allow children to use playground equipment.
• Bring water or drinks to avoid using any public water fountains.
• Note that public bathrooms may be closed. Be prepared before you leave and time your outing so that you are not dependent on public bathrooms.
• Bring a trash bag. Leave no trash to help protect others.
• Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.
• Do not plan any overnight trips and always carry a cellphone.
