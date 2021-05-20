CHARLESTON — State residents between 16 years old and 35 who are fully vaccinated can now register online to receive either a $100 gift card or a $100 savings bond.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Friday during his pandemic briefing.
“We are opening registration,” Justice said, adding that it is retroactive to all of those in the age group who are already fully vaccinated. “All who have gotten the shots will get it.”
Those who have now been fully vaccinated and want to register can go to governor.wv.gov.
“We are starting to process the gift cards and they will be going out very, very soon,” he said.
The funding is only available to those fully-vaccinated individuals who are in the 16 to 35 age group.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
