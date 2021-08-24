PRINCETON — All clinical and non-clinical employees of Princeton Community Hospital will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID by Oct. 31.
The WVU Health System, of which PCH is an affiliate, made the announcement Monday after the state Hospital Association said it supports the vaccine requirements for employees “with local factors and circumstances shaping how and when their policies are implemented, as well as the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.”
“We’re doing this because it is the right thing to do,” said Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. “We are the state’s leading healthcare provider and largest employer, and we have a higher obligation to our patients as well as to each other. I want WVU Medicine hospitals and clinics to be as safe as possible for our patients and staff. A fully vaccinated workforce will help ensure that safety.”
Wright said it is also a matter of keeping personnel on the job.
“We also have to ensure we maintain the integrity of our operations and not allow a situation to develop where several hundred of our employees are out due to COVID,” he said. “The number of unvaccinated staff out due to COVID is increasing and is starting to have a material impact on our patient care mission. We also cannot have a two-tiered workforce with one that is vaccinated and one that is not. This places an unfair burden on our vaccinated staff, our patients, and public, all of whom expect us to be able to provide the services they need, when they need them. While there’s uncertainty with the current wave we are now in, we know one thing for certain: the vaccine is extremely safe and effective.”
The announcement came on the heels of a sharp rise in COVID cases and associated hospitalizations around the state, the highest since late January.
PCH President and CEO Karen Bowling said the decision is a solid one.
“I fully support the decision of WVU Medicine to require employee vaccination,” she said. “Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. The vaccines are doing their job, but more people need to be vaccinated, especially in southern West Virginia, where the vaccination rates are not where they need to be.”
Bowling said the current rapid spike in cases involves a more dangerous variant.
“We are very concerned because the Delta variant is more contagious,” she said. “That is why it is more important than ever that all employees be vaccinated. Our COVID-positive patients reflect the national trend: 90 percent or more are unvaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and represent over 20 years of research that went into the development of the mRNA vaccines.”
Bowling is a long-time proponent of COVID vaccines and the hospital, like the state, has seen a recent rise in COVID hospitalizations.
The decision Monday also came on the same day the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which the WVU Health System had already administered to more than 60 percent of its workforce while its use was permitted under an emergency use authorization.
“Since these vaccines were authorized in December, millions of Americans have safely received the COVID vaccine, including the majority of our workforce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FDA, and other regulatory agencies are closely monitoring the vaccines as they are being used in the general population. If there are any safety concerns that do arise, they can make sure they thoroughly investigate and address those concerns,” Meera Mehta, Pharm.D., B.C.I.D.P., WVU Medicine Infectious Diseases clinical specialist, said in the announcement.
“I have dedicated my career to infectious diseases, and I have been studying the COVID-19 virus and the vaccines very, very closely. That is why I chose to get it – to protect myself, to protect my patients that I work with in the hospital, to protect my community, and to protect all the people that I love.”
The vaccine mandate applies to employees of all WVU Health System hospitals and clinics, including those in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia, and also applies to staff who are working remotely at home or onsite.
