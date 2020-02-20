A wanted fugitive who who escaped from police custody in 2019 has been arrested in Florida.
Joshua Adam Keen, wanted fugitive/escapee since March 2019, was recently captured by authorities of the Port Orange Police Department, Port Orange Florida, according to a statement by the Richlands Police Department.
The statement said Keen is being held in a Florida facility until extradition can be scheduled. The statement said the Richlands Police Department would like to thank the many law enforcement agencies that assisted in this capture.
The Richlands Police Department received a call approximately on March 29, 2019, from Clinch Valley Medical Center about an inmate escaping custody from a regional jail corrections officer at the hospital, according to a statement issued by the police department at the time.
Keen was being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies in the Richlands area. He is from the Jolo area of McDowell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.