BLUEFIELD — A state of emergency was declared Tuesday in Virginia over gasoline supply disruptions, as some in the region raced to fuel up at the pump.
According to the Associated Press, the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack on Friday, May 7. Colonial Pipeline, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, had restored some fuel delivery Tuesday, but the main artery of the pipeline remained shut down. Colonial said Monday that it anticipates the majority of its service will be restored by the end of the week.
As the shutdown of the major fuel pipeline entered into its fifth day, efforts were under way to stave off potential fuel shortages.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam also signed Executive Order Seventy-Eight Tuesday declaring a state of emergency in Virginia to address gasoline supply disruptions throughout the Commonwealth.
“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” Northam said.
While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a temporary fuel transportation waiver to increase the supply of gasoline, Northam’s emergency declaration allows Virginia state agencies to issue their own waivers as required by the state. Executive Order Seventy-Eight also provides increased flexibility and funding for state and local governments to ensure adequate fuel supply.
On Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan issued an emergency fuel waiver to help alleviate fuel shortages in Virginia and other states whose supply of reformulated gasoline has been impacted by the pipeline shutdown, Northam’s office said. This waiver will continue through May 18, 2021.
Local authorities were also addressing the possibility of a fuel shortage. On Tuesday, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department issued the following statement on their Facebook page: “PSA. Please refrain from stockpiling fuel. Your neighbors rely on fuel as well as all emergency services within the county.”
While no disruptions or fuel shortages were reported Tuesday in Mercer or Tazewell counties, some Sam’s Club customers lined up to fill up in Bluefield, Va. on Tuesday.
“I am not as worried about it (the shortage) as I am about the price. I only go about 3,000 miles a year, just to the grocery store and doctors,” Dolores Sanders, of Princeton, said. “I think gas prices will go up. I have seen them a lot higher than this.”
Other customers, like Lataine Hall of Tazewell, were just filling up their tanks as usual. She said she was not worried about prices or a shortage, but did note, “I am not worried, we will just have to wait and see.”
Hometown Service Center in Bluefield, Va. sold out of gas between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., a clerk at the station said, but a shipment of gasoline was scheduled to arrive today.
At 6:45 p.m., cars were backed up at the Corner Mart in Bluefield, Va. and lined up to the main road. An employee at the station was directing traffic.
Across the road at Food City, cars were lined up for gas three to four deep.
However, Arrowhead Deli in Brushfork, as well as the Cargo and SS Express in Bluewell, all were very busy at 7:45 p.m. but no unusually long lines or heavy traffic was seen.
Stations in Princeton were reporting being very busy, busier than usual, but not lined up to the street.
Dennis Lily told the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday that he’d waited for about 15 minutes to fill up his tank at Sam’s Club.
“There was that cyber attack on the pipeline, that is why everybody is coming in to fill up. I don’t know if Virginia was affected, West Virginia is not supposed to be. I am from West Virginia, but I come over here to get my gas because it is 25 or 30 cents cheaper here on the gallon,” Lily said. “Things are not going to get any better with what is going on in the White House.”
Sharon and Marshall Wilburn, who had waited in line for about 20 minutes, also attributed the long lines and possible shortages to the actions of the White House.
“I think we have a President that should have thought before he did what he did, shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, and I think we are going to pay for it,” Sharon Wilburn said. “I think it is going to continue for a long time. I think we are going to see much higher gas prices until four years are up. I absolutely think we are going to have to wait in lines for gas.”
— Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry and Reporter Greg Jordan contributed to this report.
