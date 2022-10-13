PRINCETON — Frustrated residents of mobile home parks who learned recently that their lot rents were going up just in time for winter and Christmas packed a Mercer County courtroom Wednesday to hear about potential options.
About 100 people filled all the benches in one courtroom and even filled the jury box as they came to hear information from attorneys with the non-profit law firm Mountain State Justice and Legal Aid of West Virginia about what might be done to address the dramatic rent hikes that could force some of them to consider the expensive option of moving their mobile homes. In some cases, the monthly rent for a mobile home lot is increasing from $225 to $525. Residents attending the meeting repeatedly said they cannot contact their parks’ out-of-state owners or get copies of their leases.
“Well, what we wanted to do tonight was to try and get as many people together as possible to gather information about individual situations to see what actions we can take on behalf of people to try and stop this,” said Adam Wolfe, staff attorney for Mountain State Justice. “Talk about actions we can take as a group to fight this out-of-state private equity company that came in here and raised rents on hardworking people that own their property.”
Attendees were given information forms which they could fill out and supply details such as the name of their mobile home park, whether they owned their home, whether they had a current lease agreement and if they had a rent-to-own contract with the mobile home park to purchase their home.
“One of the reasons we wanted to give people the opportunity to write down their situations so we can look at them individually, because we expected a high turnout here,” Wolfe said over the many voices filling the air. “I think we’ve seen that.”
The plan is to see what can be done in each case, he said.
“I think there are options to take legal avenues to fight in some cases,” Wolfe stated. “And I think in other cases, there may not be. I think that’s an unfortunate consequence of the state of our laws in West Virginia right now. and we’ve got Legal Aid that was nice enough to come out. They’re willing to look at lease agreements and their situations also, and try to help prevent them from losing their property and their homes.”
Taking legal action is a long process that can be slow moving, Wolfe said. Many mobile home residents are facing rent hikes soon.
“From what I’ve understood from the people I’ve heard from, these rent increases are scheduled to start in early December for many of these mobile parks,” he said. “There are several mobile home parks in this area, four that we know for sure are being affected by the same rent increases.”
Attorney Melissa Kahle of Legal Aid, who attended the town hall meeting with attorney Lydia Beth Dumapit, said her organization planned to look at the cases individually. The attorneys wanted to see what documents the homeowners had, look for loopholes and look at the fact many of them got short notice about the rent increases.
“We are attorneys, and we want to look at the law in your situation,” she said. “And we want to explain things your landlord cannot do.”
“You do have some rights,” Kahle told the audience. “I know it doesn’t feel like it now, but you do have some rights.”
Social worker Brandon Williams was present to speak with homeowners about possible options concerning rent. Alysha Crawford, the homeless services facilitator for Mercer County Schools, said she could become involved if students are in a home.
“If you’re displaced, if you have students in Mercer County Schools and are displaced because of this, I can get involved to help,” she said after the meeting.
Homeowners facing higher site rents also face the expensive option of moving their homes. It’s a option many cannot take. Larry Brinkley of Gardner Estates that his parents passed away less than a year ago, and he was trying to keep their doublewide home. The monthly site rent is going from $250 to $500. He estimated that moving the home would cost about $13,000.
Michelle Akers of Delaney Mobile Home Park said that she has watched her site rent grow from $125 a month to $170, then $400 after a company in California bought the park. The rent will increase to $525 on Dec. 1, she said. She still pays a monthly mortgage of $379 on her home.
“My lot payment is more than my mortgage,” she noted.
Akers said that she planned to speak with the Mountain State Justice and Legal Aid attorneys about her situation.
“I’m going to see what they can do,” she said. “It’s going to come to the point where I can’t afford to stay there. I can’t afford to move. I’ve got my granddaughter and my two grand babies with me. It’s going to put us all in a hardship.”
Mountain State Justice can be reached at 681-207-7510. Legal Aid of West Virginia can be contacted at 1-866-255-4370.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
