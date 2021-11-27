TAZEWELL, Va. — A local museum’s Christmas celebration is coming Dec 3 with holiday traditions from the 1800s, bonfires, caroling, storytelling, live music, freshly-cut greenery, hot cider and homemade cookies.
Frontier Christmas at Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell, Va. will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.
“What better way to welcome the holiday season, as we honor our Appalachian heritage with family and friends? ” said Executive Director Cynthia Farmer.
The museum invites visitors to enjoy an evening filled with memories from long ago, with free admission throughout the event, thanks to Mulco Insurance Agency, Farmer said.
“Let this event fill your senses and hearts with the joy of the Christmas season,”she said. “The feel of crisp air, the sounds of laughter and live music playing, the smell of spiced apple cider, and the sight of costumed interpreters will transport visitors to a simpler time. Enjoy the entire evening while visiting the festively decorated Museum Center and the 1800’s Pioneer Park. In the spirit of giving, the museum asks visitors to bring a can of food for A Child Shall Lead Them Food Pantry, dropping their donations at the truck at the entrance walkway.”
This year, a full evening of bluegrass and gospel music by Bluestone & Friends is scheduled in the Red Barn. In addition to Bluestone & Friends, the museum is welcoming back old-time and a cappella favorite Ron Mullennex, the Mallory Family and Johnson Family & Friends, she added.
“Also, we are happy to welcome local guitarist and vocalist, Greg Horn, performing many favorite Christmas tunes,” Farmer said.
Featured storytellers, Anne Dumper in the Peery Cabin with a Christmas story and Lisa Tyson, from the Tazewell Library reading the Appalachian story, Silver Packages in the Doc Witten cabin and the museum lobby will be there to entertain all ages.
Volunteers and museum supporters donated over 100 dozen home baked cookies, to make sure there are plenty for everyone, Farmer stated.
“So, come enjoy the comforts offered in an 1800’s cabin with a warm fire in the hearth, while listening to Appalachian stories and music. “If it’s not already, I am sure it will become a favorite Christmas memory and annual event for your entire family to enjoy together,” Farmer said.
Frontier Christmas also offers visitors a chance to see the Folk Art Traditions exhibit in the Museum Center and shop for Christmas presents in the Gift Shop.
The Museum Gift Shop combines the annual sale and Frontier Christmas to offer special discounts over four days, beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 and ending at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec 4.
“Museum members get 30 percent off and non-members get 20 percent off gift shop items. We will offer 10 percent off all consignment items too, so it’s a great time to buy local music, books, toys, puzzles and handcrafts. Join the membership to enjoy the bigger discount.”
Frontier Christmas activities, demonstrations and entertainment includes:
• Daniel-Murray Homestead: Singing by the Johnson Family & Friends (6-7:30 p.m.)
• Singing by the Mallory Family (7:30-9 p.m.)
• Blacksmith Shop: Blacksmithing by Bud Thompson
• Peery Cabin: Storytelling by Anne Dumper
• Farmhouse: Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus (bring your own camera for photos)
• Farmhouse Kitchen: Hot Cider and Homemade Cookies
• Doc Witten Cabin: Story reading, Silver Packages, by Lisa Tyson, Tazewell County Public Library (6 – 7 p.m.)
• Old Time Music by Ron Mullennex (7 -8 p.m.)
• Christmas songs by Greg Horn, local guitarist & vocalist (8-9 p.m.)
• Red Barn: Bluestone & Friends (6– 9 p.m.)
• Beeswax Candle making (6-9 p.m.) ($1.00 materials fee)
• Museum Center: Costumed interpreters in the exhibit gallery.
• Gift Shop Sale
• Museum Lobby: Matt & Laura Shortridge providing Christmas music (7-7:30 p.m.) and (8-9 p.m.)
• Story reading, Silver Packages, by Lisa Tyson, Tazewell County Public Library (7:30 – 8 p.m.)
Parking is free and available in the museum parking lot, the Park & Ride lot and the field surrounding the Frog Level Service Station. For more information on Frontier Christmas or other museum programs, contact the museum at 276-988-6755 or info@craborchardmuseum.com.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
