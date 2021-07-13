BLUEFIELD — Those front-line workers who labored during the pandemic to keep local grocery stores open and stocked are being honored as the 2021 recipients of the William Myers Community Spirit Award.
The annual award recognizes those individuals and organizations who help improve the local quality of life. This year all grocery and food service workers in the region are the award recipients, according to Craig Hammond, host of Radio Active on WHIS Radio in Bluefield.
“I’m pleased to announce that the grocery and food service workers of our region are the 2021 recipients of the show’s award,” Hammond said Monday. “They had responsibilities that could not be performed remotely and undertook duties on the front-lines day-in and day-out through the pandemic. They kept food on our tables and supplies for everyday living in our homes.”
“Obviously nearly everyone in the private sector and most public institutions performed at a high level during the pandemic,” Hammond said. “They all rowed in the same direction and helped pull the wagon. However, we wanted to shine the light on the men and women who stocked the store shelves, bagged the groceries, and served us in restaurants under very difficult conditions.”
The radio station has been presenting the community spirit award for more than 15 years.
It is awarded each year in memory of William Myers, a long-time community servant who dedicated his life to making the region a better place to live. Myers, who passed away in 2000, is the father of Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry.
According to Hammond, Myers was a true communitarian who put community above everyone else.
Myers had five children: The late William E. Myers of Birmingham, Ala.; Pam Krondon of River Road, Bramwell; Ann White of Princeton; Ed Myers of Princeton and North Carolina; and Samantha Perry of Duhring. Myers’ wife, Nancy C. Myers, passed away in March of 2006.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
