Gov. Arch A. Moore Jr. formally opened Appalachian Development Highway Corridor “Q” from Princeton eastward to the Virginia state line Monday and used his visit in Mercer County as an opportunity to promote a $500 million road bond issue, which will be represented to West Virginia voters Nov. 6.
During a brief address, Moore noted that the completion of Corridor “Q” has received “top priority” during his administration and added that the passage of the road bond issue “is needed to develop this state of ours to the fullest …”
A large crowd attended the ceremony held on Corridor “Q” near the foot of Oakvale Mountain.
Moore cut a blue-and-gold ribbon to mark the official opening of an $11 million, 5.5 mile segment of Corridor “Q” extending from near Oakvale to Glen Lynn, VA. It was the first of five such ceremonies the governor is to attend throughout the state this week.
Gov. Moore pointed out that two lanes of the four-lane highway will remain closed “for a week or 10 days” to allow construction crews to complete necessary finishing touches.
“They (the two lanes still closed to traffic) may be opened even sooner than that,” he added.
Gov. Moore noted that West Virginia’s highway budget has increased tow-and-a-half times during his administration until it now has reached the $850,000 mark.
“But,” said the governor, “we must invest further in road building by approving the proposed bond issue.”
He reported that, if approved Nov. 6, the bond issue would provide funds for improvements to roads “used by all West Virginians” — primarily highway and service roads.
Gov. Moore said that approximately 85 percent of the state’s highway bridges are from “60 to 70 years old” and $125 million include in the bond issue for a bridge replacement program.
The governor’s helicopter arrived just in time for the 11:30 a.m. ceremony. Accompanying Gov. Moore were State Highway Commissioner William S. Ritchie Jr., Earl Seyoe, Director of Construction for the West Virginia Department of Highways, and several of the governor’s aides.
Local dignitaries on the speaker’s stand with the governor included Harry Shulte, District 10 engineer for the SDH; District 10 Director of Construction William E. Lundstrum; and De. Bill Stafford, R-Mercer, Giles County Va. Sheriff John I. Hopkins Jr. and several of his deputies were also in attendance.
Bill Davis of Oakvale, who served as master of ceremonies said the event “was just like a dream come true.”
“It’s hard to realize,” said Davis, “that you can now drive from the West Virginia Turnpike to Virginia on a four-lane road.”
Immediately after the ceremony, Gov. Moore left for Bradley in Raleigh County to dedicate a segment of Appalachian Development Highway Corridor “L”.
