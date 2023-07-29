EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is one in a series focusing on the Appalachian coalfields during the region’s early days.
At the turn of the 20th century, there were no hospitals in Bramwell. However, there were five doctors, two dentists, two pharmacies and one undertaker. Both pharmacies were located on the business block of Main Street. The Bryant Pharmacy had been down the street from its present location and another was situated on South River Street. But after the great fire of January 1910 burned that block, only one was rebuilt.
This brand-new pharmacy opened on the corner of Main and Bloch Streets by August 1910. The two elegant second-floor apartments were occupied by the two Bryant brothers, S.J. and R.G., and their families.
At first, the doorway for the pharmacy was beside the stairway door in the front center of the building. Later, the entry was moved to the now familiar corner of the building.
Not only was the pharmacy a place to fill prescriptions written by the doctors in town, but it was also a full-service gift shop that carried the finest brands and selections of other items. Fabergé and Limoges china filled one section of the cherry cabinets. French perfumes and delicate linens were also available. One contemporary ad from the pharmacy featured the “new Edison Diamond Disc Phonograph.” Customers could visit the store to hear the “masterpiece of Edison’s inventive genius” and then buy the machine on site.
Dr. H.B. Luttrell, physician for Caswell Creek Coal & Coke Co., ordered a diamond engagement ring for his fiancé through the pharmacy. His granddaughter later inherited that ring. In an interview, Dr. Luttrell would not reveal the cost of the ring, but he did admit that “it appraised at $20,000.”
Furnas Ice Cream was reputed to be the best, and it was shipped in by train from Cincinnati. The police chief was Mr. Harrison, who also managed the Bluestone Inn across the street from the pharmacy. Harrison’s dog was a white poodle named Pepper. Men loved to watch Pepper do tricks, for which they would give him a nickel. He carried it in his mouth to the pharmacy, then paid the soda jerk for a cone of ice cream. The late Donnie Allen was just a young boy watching Pepper buy the ice cream cones. “I hated that dog!” Donnie said. When asked why, he answered, “Because he always got ice cream, and I didn’t have a nickel to buy any.”
Another pharmacy was in Simmons, connected to the Caswell Creek Company Store. The coal mine and store were Freeman & Jones holdings. “Hod” Freeman was quite wild. He was known to drink “a bit” and generally had a good time. Once, he rode his horse into the drug store and handed a prescription to the pharmacist, with “Fill this!” Another time, he rode into the company store and shot every bottle off the shelves, just like a character from old western stories.
One of the Bryant brothers later sold his shares of the store to Dr. J.C. Newbold, and it then became the Bryant-Newbold Pharmacy. Dr. Newbold also invested in a regional theatre venture referred to as the Newbold-Keesling circuit, with holdings in both West Virginia and Virginia.
Southern West Virginia was still booming during the post-war era of the 1950s. The last two full-time pharmacists in Bramwell were John Lamanca and Robert Duvall.
The boom ended, and the Bramwell pharmacy days were over.
However, we can still get homemade ice cream at the original soda fountain on the corner of Main and Bloch Streets.
