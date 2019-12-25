BLUEFIELD — In the classic Christmas movie, “A Christmas Story,” a boy named Ralphie plans, hopes and schemes to get what in his mind is the perfect present, a Red Ryder BB gun. Members of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s staff took the time before the big day to remember their all-time Christmas Day presents.
“I’d have to say my all-time favorite Christmas present is one that I wasn’t expecting at all,” Senior Reporter Greg Jordan recalled. “My family had spent Christmas with my grandma and mawmaw. It was a wonderful day, but then it was time to go home.”
“Well, we had just arrived home when mom and dad suddenly told me and my sister, Karen, that there was one more thing for us,” Jordan said. “We went into the living room, and there sat a pair of black-and-white televisions. I almost fell down from sheer astonishment.”
Years ago, getting a television was a big event for a kid.
“This was back in the Seventies when cell phones weren’t even science fiction. Having your own TV was huge when I was a kid! Those sets mom and dad gave us that Christmas years ago were primitive by today’s standards, but I thought I was a big boy that day,” Jordan said. “I had my own TV!”
Sports Editor George Thwaites remembered how he almost overlooked his all-time favorite Christmas present.
“When I was around 13 years old, I decided that a 20-gauge single shot shotgun of my own was exactly what I needed to make my life complete. It was light. It was adequately powerful. And a single shot would force me to be a better hunter (or so, the Boys Life magazine article said)” Thwaites said.
“I started dropping hints sometime in September. Christmas morning arrived and I found ‘Santa’ had brought a number of gifts I wanted, including a green Adidas track suit and a set of free weights. But no shotgun,” Thwaites said. “I thanked my parents for the gifts — for which I was genuinely grateful.”
But opening gifts wasn’t quite over.
“My dad asked if I was sure I’d found everything. I went back and had a closer look and discovered an oblong cardboard box that I’d overlooked,” Thwaites said. “I opened the box to discover a brand new Stevens single shot 20-gauge — exactly what I wanted. I was never disappointed on any Christmas morning, to tell the truth. But the the belated discovery of that shotgun made that one particularly memorable.”
Editor Samantha Perry, a self-professed “word nerd,” remembers one Christmas as a child when her mother presented her with the gift of literature.
“I had starting reading the Nancy Drew mystery books,” Perry recalled. “I’d read about a half dozen and was completely hooked. I woke up Christmas morning to find the entire series — at that time it was 101 books — under the Christmas tree.”
During that era, Perry notes, there was Internet or online shopping. “It’s hard to imagine the effort my mom put in to finding every book in the series. She must have shopped at every retail store in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.”
Perry said she spent her entire Christmas break with her nose in a book, reveling in the adventures of Nancy, Bess and George.
Perry still has the Nancy Drew books, which are displayed in a place of honor on a bookshelf.
Reporter Emily Coppola remembers a very special Christmas gift from her childhood that still warms her heart.
“When I was little, I couldn’t have been older than five, I was obsessed with Jessie from “Toy Story 2”. I had dolls of Woodie and Buzz Lightyear, but I longed to have my own Jessie doll. My parents, noticing my great need to have a Jessie of my own, began searching for her. The problem was that these dolls were extremely popular and hard to find. My poor Mom and Dad must’ve gone bananas trying to find Jessie for me, but lo and behold, on Christmas, I opened my present and saw her rosy face smiling back at me,” Coppola said.
Now an adult, Coppola still has this doll and holds it near and dear to her heart. After her parent’s long search it seems only right to her to keep Jessie for all eternity.
“I’ve unfortunately lost her cowboy hat through the years and Woodie and Buzz are long gone, but Jessie still sits on my dresser. My parents still give me a hard time about their long and hard search for the cowgirl but I hope they know how much this little doll meant to me. In “Toy Story 2” Jessie’s first owner was named Emily, and as far as my Jessie doll goes, her forever owner will stay as Emily,” Coppola said.
New Room Clerk Ginger Boyles remembered when she received something special to wear.
“I am known in my family as the ‘hard-to-shop-for’ person, and every year, they have tried. From ugly sweaters, to generic bath sets, I am the one that either gets something so completely outrageous that even ‘I’ would have a hard time enjoying; or the completely bland, zero thought put in, WalMart special that they picked up on the way to the house,” Boyles recalled. “However, on one of the first Christmases I returned to the area, my niece bought me the most thoughtful, unique, and perfect gifts that I had received from family in years, a large, faux fur hat, with ear flaps.”
“Granted, now you can see them almost everywhere. Adorable ones with stuffed animal heads, flannel ones with fur just around the edges, all sizes, types and styles,” she said. “But in the early 2000s, this was most definitely not in style,” Boyles said. “First of all it was huge. The top effectively added two inches to my height, the ear flaps snugged to my cheeks so close that I looked like a chipmunk storing nuts for the winter. Everyone laughed when I opened it. Mainly because I squealed like a 6 year old and screamed ‘Yes! This is the Perfect Hat!”
It was the gift that kept on giving.
“I wore it for years. I took it back to Indianapolis and made friends of mine wear it to see how wonderful it was. People made fun of it...till the winter winds howled and the snow poured from the sky; then everyone who knew me envied my warm ears and dry hair. Unfortunately, after an almost 10-year love affair, my hat left me,” she said. “Accidentally left at a friends house and passed on to goodness knows where. My hat had become legend, and like a legend, it slipped into the bounds of stories and fond memories.”
Copy Editor Jame Trent remembered a high-tech Christmas wish.
“When I was young, I had a Gameboy Advance SP, and there were tons of different accessories for it.” Trent said. “Including a camera that would attach to the device and record anything for posterity. Imagine having the ability to record anything on a handheld device. What a world that would be.”
“I wrote down that I wanted one for my Christmas gift. My family had the tradition to open one, singular present on Christmas Eve, and lucky me got the camera accessory the night before,” Trent said. “I had asked for it with no real intention, but with Christmas Day on its way I formed a scheme. I went into my living room, found a power outlet in the corner and set up my new camera, determined to get record the first-ever footage of Santa delivering presents.”
“A truly, devilishly cunning plan,” Trent told himself as he went to bed.
“When I woke up the Gameboy had been turned off and flipped towards the wall with no footage to speak of,” he recalled.
“Santa’s too smart,” Trent told his mom.
“Seems so,” she told him.
Reporter Charles Boothe’s most memorable gift was a simple one: a Timex watch.
“I was about 7 or 8 and my parents were going through a divorce during a time when divorce was a rarity,” he said. “That difficult transition had already laid the groundwork for a Christmas that did not come with much excitement, and, of course, money was scarce. It was also during an era when gifts were far more modest, and kids were not inundated with them.”
Expectations were not excessive, so wish lists were short anyway, Boothe said, adding that it was also a time when people did not want charitable gifts, preferring to make do with what they had.
“So I only wanted one thing, just one thing, and nothing else,” he said. “I told my mother that, knowing I would not get it, but hoping against hope. It was like that watch became of symbol of hope for me.”
On Christmas morning, Boothe said he saw a few presents under the tree for him.
“I opened them up and they were just small gifts, but I appreciated them,” he said. “When I had finished, my mother said, ‘Oh, here’s another one I forgot to put under the tree.’ I opened it up and, yes, you guessed it. The face of a Timex watch stared back at me, as if the sun had burst from the tiny box and a Magi had visited my house. I remember few gifts from my childhood, or most of the other phases of my life either, for that matter. But I can see that watch now as clearly as I saw it then. It was, and still is, hope.”
