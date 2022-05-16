Growing up, I never expected to enjoy writing or journalism. I did not know what I wanted to do later in life, but I knew I did not want to write all-day, everyday.
I was athletic, so I played many sports and enjoyed them. I liked being competitive and working hard to achieve my goals which is a big reason I think I ended up in journalism.
The news moves so fast and is always updating, there is always something happening, and as a journalist, it is your job to get the news to the public as soon as and as accurately as possible. It’s just also a plus if you’re the first to get it out.
I grew up in Greenville, Tennessee, but because everyone I’ve ever met has given me a look like I just told them a mythical place, I usually just say between Bristol and Sevierville.
The high school I went to was called Chuckey-Doak, and they offered a journalism class when I was there. In order to get into it, you had to be asked by a teacher who thought you were a good writer, and I was not picked.
I never really thought much of it until I got to college because, like I said before, I did not want to write. Back then, I despised essays, research papers, and pointless book report summaries; however, now I know that there is a difference in journalistic writing and writing an essay for school.
I came to Bluefield University my sophomore year of college in 2019 which is where I was first introduced to journalism. I was not exactly sure what I wanted to do yet, so I just picked communication for my major because the use of it is so broad.
My first semester there was pretty easy as far as the communication classes I took, but my second semester, I was thrown into my first journalism class.
In the beginning, it was kind of hard to pick up the style of writing used for it, but I got there pretty quickly. I also thought the information we were learning seemed like something you would teach someone who has previously taken a journalism course.
It was later I found out that there was a media writing class that I was supposed to take before journalism but some how slipped through the cracks. I did end up taking the media writing course the next semester and thought to myself, ‘wow, this would have been helpful last year.’
I think the biggest challenge I faced in learning journalism was getting over my introverted habits and becoming comfortable interviewing people.
Over the next three years, I continued to grow in my writing, interviewing skills, and in my newfound love for journalism.
In that three years, I became an intern for the BU public relations office and an editor for the school magazine, The Rampage.
Throughout my internships, I did an many different jobs within the communication realm. My duties included things like social media management, marketing, writing, and graphics.
I still found myself wanting to write more than anything.
I also did many other things during my time at BU. I played tennis for Bluefield, was a starter on the women’s volleyball team for three years, and many of you may recognize me as a barista at The Grind.
I am a graduate of BU as of May 7, and now, I am the new features editor at The Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
I can’t wait to hear your stories and put them out into the community for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.