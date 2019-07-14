CRAB ORCHARD, Va. — Drawn in by the chance to compete at their musical craft and fellowship with fellow musicians, performers from around the globe gathered at the Crab Orchard Museum for the 17th Annual Old Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention, on Saturday.
As men and women performed and competed, guests filled the vast green of the museum’s grounds. Sprawling from the entryway to the very back of the historical establishment’s lawns, musicians and fans enjoyed all the event had to offer.
Whether sitting quietly or flat-footing on the dance area, visitors enjoyed the music in their own ways. Instruments masterfully played include banjos, fiddles, dulcimers and more.
Attending and competing in this year’s convention was Osaka, Japan’s, Shohei Tsutsumi. Now a resident of North Carolina, Tsutsumi is no stranger to the bluegrass and old-time genre. Having also Mastered in Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State University, Tsutsumi is the only non-American person to obtain this degree.
“In Japan we have bluegrass,” Tsutsumi said, “But the old-time community is relatively small.” Having discovered the genre roughly six years ago, Tsutsumi has learned the art quickly. Being fluent in both the dulcimer and the banjo, Tsutsumi is versatile in talent.
Being fully immersed into the music, Tsutsumi has also taken luthier classes which instructed students in creating their own fiddle, and another course that instructed how to create a banjo. In the fiddle making class, the time it took to create the fiddle from start to finish took two years according to Tsutsumi.
“I was focused on the culture and music,” Tsutsumi said, with a banjo in hand, “Now I can social network and I can watch the videos from jam sessions but it’s different from actually being here.”
Behind the stage, which is located on the front of the Daniel-Murray Homestead, two talented musicians, originally from across the pond, played their instruments together. Competing and enjoying the atmosphere, Andrew and Emily Poole, from England, are regulars at the convention. Having attended for several years, the couple continues to enjoy the event.
“We love the music and get people coming and supporting these things is great,” Andrew said.
As for why they believe conventions and events focusing on bluegrass and old-time music, Andrew said, “We love the music and that’s what gets people going.”
“It’s traditional music so it keeps it going. You’ll see young people starting to play and advance up through and learning from the older people,” Emily said of the camaraderie, “It’s brilliant, it’s just a great way to keep that music alive.”
On the topic of the music genre being consistently popular throughout generations, Emily believes it depends on where you are located.
“What’s interesting to us is we’ve been coming over for a few years now and we see young people that are researching it right back and they’re finding really old musicians and their recordings and things and so they’re really keeping that stuff that’s really gone alive too,” Emily said, “That’s important and really interesting.”
Practicing before her performance on stage, Ashlee Watkins, originally from Australia, leisurely picked her banjo behind the stage area as well. Being familiar with multiple instruments such as the banjo and the guitar, Watkins is versed in her craft.
“I’ve been playing since I was 21. The social aspect really helped me gain a sense of community and also playing on my own I developed a lot of belief in myself that I can achieve something if I put my mind to it and try hard enough,” Watkins said.
Along with attending the event to competitively perform with her husband, Watkins also enjoys the fellowship of musicians. As for the world outside of the musician culture, Watkins also believes that events such as the convention are good as well.
“You get a lot of different people coming together and we’re all having fun and finding a common interest, “Watkins said, “I feel like it really helps to bring people together and bring focus on the things that we have in common rather than the things we have that are different.”
For more information on next year’s convention contact Charlotte Whitted, the Crab Orchard Museum director, at 276-988-6755, or visit the website at www.craborchardmuseum.com.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdotnline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.