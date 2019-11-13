BLUEFIELD — Frigid temperatures have delayed school openings this morning around the region and possibly set records for lows.
Tuesday evening, area school systems, including Mercer, Monroe and Tazewell, announced a two-hour delay schedule today, with McDowell County on a three-hour delay and Buchanan County closed.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg had forecast a low of 10 degrees in Bluefield this morning, which is the current record.
At press time Tuesday night, the temperature at the Mercer County Airport had dropped to 15 degrees.
Robert Beasley, a meteorologist with the NWS, said the record low reading in Bluefield for Nov. 12 had been 15, set in 1950, so that record was at least tied Tuesday and “most likely” would be broken since it was recorded until midnight.
“It may be also be broken for Nov. 13,” he said late Tuesday as the forecast low was for that 10 degree mark for Bluefield. The previous record low for the date was 10 and set in 1911, he added.
About an inch of snow fell Tuesday morning with flurries throughout the day, creating some slippery driving.
But emergency dispatch reported mostly vehicles sliding into ditches.
No more snow was predicted to fall today, though, and temperatures will moderate the rest of the week, with the high Friday around 50, Beasley said.
Temperatures were below normal for this time of year, he said, running between 25 and 30 degrees below the averages.
Although next week will be a little below normal, at this point in the forecast Thanksgiving week looks like a winner.
“No winter storm is in the future right now,” Beasley said. “Next week is going to be a little chillier than normal. But the week of Thanksgiving looks fairly warm.”
The current forecast highs may reach near 60 degrees during that week, he said, with the cold and snowy weather staying in the western United States.
In the meantime, residents should brace for one more night of extremely cold temperatures, especially in the valleys and low areas.
With the wind calm, a clear night and some warmer air moving in aloft, Beasley said cold air will sink and places like Burke’s Garden should see low temperatures close to 10 degrees tonight.
“Temperatures will be variable, though,” he said, with higher elevations actually warmer with a forecast low tonight in Bluefield of 23.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.