BRISTOL, TENN. — Friendship Automotive Enterprises, headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee, has purchased Pantili Hyundai in Princeton, West Virginia, it was announced Friday. This is the first franchise for the dealer group in West Virginia.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to add our third Hyundai location to our growing line of business,” said Dustin Walters, Chief Operating Officer of Friendship Automotive Enterprises.
“Princeton is a great town and we are thrilled to expand to West Virginia,” he said. “We are very happy to hit the ground running and look forward to serving our new friends and neighbors not only in Princeton but in Bluefield, Beckley, Lewisburg and Charleston and the surrounding areas.”
The new Friendship Hyundai dealership is located at 720 Oakvale Road in Princeton, West Virginia. Trace Bratton will serve as the General Manager for this location.
Friendship Automotive Enterprises has grown into 26 franchises in 18 locations within Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and West Virginia. Franchises include Ford, Volvo, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Honda, Nissan, Quicklane, Indian, Polaris, Slingshot, Chevrolet, Buick and GMC.
Friendship employs approximately 400 people.
