The Friends of Pinnacle Rock will be hosting their second annual rodeo on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
This fishing rodeo will take place at Jimmy Lewis Lake between Bluewell and Nemours in Mercer County, organizers said.
Admission to the rodeo is free. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
Children up to 14 years old that are accompanied by adults 21 years old or older can participate, organizers said. Adults will not be allowed to fish.
Participants may keep their catches or release them. A limit on how many fish can be caught will be issued after registration.
Each participant will receive a raffle ticket, and there will be a drawing for prizes every 45 minutes. Participants must be present to claim their prizes. The Bluewell United Methodist Church will be selling food and drinks.
To reach Jimmy Lewis Lake, take Route 102 out of Bluefield, Va. and drive toward Pocahontas, Va. At the Nemours Grocery, which will be on the left, make an immediate right down the hill towards Bluewell. The route takes drivers over the Bluestone River and railroad tracks. The distance to the lake is about half a mile.
Jimmy Lewis Lake can also be reached by taking Poetown Road near the Route 20 and U.S. Route 52 intersection in Bluewell, then making a left turn onto Pinnacle Lake Road after driving half a mile.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
