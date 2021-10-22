TAZEWELL, Va. — Area residents who are hoping to vote by mail in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial race will need to request a ballot by 5 p.m. today. Early voting, meanwhile, continues through Saturday, Oct. 30.
The governor’s race is attracting a lot of attention in both Virginia and across the nation. Some polls are now suggesting that the race between Republican Glen Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe is a statistical tie, which is helping to fuel voter interest in the contest.
In Tazewell County, 1,775 people have already voted early, according to County Registrar Brian Earls. Early, in-person voting, continues at the Tazewell County Voter Registration Office through Saturday, Oct. 30.
In order to accommodate local voters, the registrar’s office in North Tazewell also will be open on Saturday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, October 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days for early voting. The voter registration office in Tazewell County is located at 2848 Riverside Drive, North Tazewell, near the combined Kentucky Fried Chicken/Pizza Hut restaurant.
While early voting numbers to date are still behind those tallied during the 2020 presidential election, Earls estimates that as many as 3,000 people may vote early in Tazewell County between now and Oct. 30.
“Especially with another week and a half to go those are always your busiest days,” Earls said of early voting. “So I look for us to hit 3,000. Especially the last Saturday they come out very strong.”
Many also will wait until Nov. 2 to vote at their normal polling precincts on Election Day.
Virginia is one of only two states electing a governor this year, and the contest is being closely watched by political observers as a potential barometer for the 2022 midterm elections where control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will once again be up for grabs.
Earls said some of the voters who have voted early this year were eager to cast a ballot.
“Some were very motivated to vote,” he said. “I think in part because it (the governor’s race) is getting a lot of national attention.”
So far 530 people in Tazewell County have voted by mail, and another 300 ballots by mail have been issued but not yet returned, according to Earls.
Voters wishing to cast a mail-in ballot in the election have until 5 p.m. today, October 22, to request a ballot be sent to them.
The witness signature requirement is still in effect for mail-in ballots in Virginia. If a ballot is missing a witness signature, the voter will be contacted within three days of receipt by their local voter registration office and asked to correct it, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. The ballot must be corrected by noon on Friday, Nov. 5 in order to be counted.
Voters may apply for a mail-in ballot online at the Department of Elections’ Citizen Portal vote.elections.virginia.gov or by downloading a paper application at elections.virginia.gov/registration/voter-forms.
“If you do a request, or meet the deadline and request a ballot by mail, the restriction there is it must be postmarked by Election Day, and it must be received by Tuesday, November 2,” Earls said.
A secure drop box also is located at the voter registration office in North Tazewell.
“If you are afraid your ballot won’t get here in time, this is your official ballot drop box,” Earls said. “We’ll accept those up until 7 p.m. on Election Day. It’s just a slot outside that brings them (the ballots) into our office.”
There is more on Virginia’s ballot than just the governor’s race. Local elections also will be determined Nov. 2 in Tazewell County.
Earls said two county board of supervisors seats will also be on the ballot, with only one contested.
In the Southern District seat, incumbent Mike Hymes, who is an independent, is being challenged by Democrat Bill Bunch and Republican Aaron Gillespie.
Western District Supervisor Tom Lester is now state Sen. Travis Hackworth’s chief of staff and is not running for reelection.
Republican Andy Hrovatic is running unopposed for that seat.
Two school board seats are on the ballot as well, Earls said, with two incumbents running unopposed: Southern District board member Irene Mullins and Western District board member Chris Moir.
Two special elections are also on the ballot.
In Bluefield, Va., Cathy Payne, who had been appointed to fill the remaining term of retired town council member Jimmy Jones, is running unopposed for that seat.
In Richlands, a seat on town council vacated by Rod Curry when he took over as mayor after former Mayor Paul Crawford resigned is open.
Jeffrey Hurst was appointed to fill that seat and will face two challengers in the election: Gary Wayne Jackson and Laura Mollo.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.