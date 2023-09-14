ATHENS — Freshmen at Concord University are participating this month in a community service project of their choosing.
The Bonner Scholars and the Center for Academic and Career Development is engaging freshmen students in the Service Saturdays program throughout the month of September as part of University 100, a course designed to assist students with the transition to college.
All freshmen will participate in a community service project of their choosing during the month with projects ranging from making dog leashes for the Mercer County Animal Shelter to charity work for organizations that support the town of Athens, according to a university news release.
“What sets Concord apart from other universities with similar initiatives is that our students are participating in wide-ranging community engagement at the start of their academic journey as part of their curriculum,” Chief Organizational Development and Success Officer Jacob Abrams said. “It demonstrates Concord’s continuing support for the communities we serve both near and far. We could not be prouder of the positive impacts our students are already having.”
This program is supported by funding from the Corella and Bertram F. Bonner Foundation in Princeton, N.J. In 1991 the Bonner Foundation recognized Concord University’s commitment to outreach and endowed the university with funds to support the Bonner Scholarship program.
It provides up to 80 students per year with financial scholarships.
To learn more about Service Saturdays, contact Jacob Abrams at 304-384-5395 or jabrams@concord.edu.
